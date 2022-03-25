Soon, Save A Lot will hold their 27th annual Race Day from noon to 4 p.m. April 2 , with a backup rain date of from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., April 3. The event will be held at Perry County Central High School and there will be free admission into the race day.
The Race Day will feature a variety of dirt cars, rat rods, karts, drag cars, classic cars, show cars, motorcycles and more. Registration will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and the ride will begin at 12:15 p.m.. The bike show will be held from noon to 4 p.m.
The “Race Against Hunger” food drive will also be held during the Race Day. During this, food and supplies collected from the drive will be donated to the Hospice Care Center of Hazard. Organizers ask for donations of non-perishable food items only.
There will also be a cookout and benefit auction held during the Race Day. All proceeds from the cookout and benefit auction will go to Pam Henson and Janet Noble.
This year's event is in memory of Dougie Campbell, Tim Breeding and Toni Draughn.