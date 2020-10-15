Recently, Save the Children, in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), has been providing free boxes of food containing fresh produce, meat and dairy products for the children and families in Hazard and Perry County.

The boxes are made available through the USDA's Farm to Families program, and are provided through drive-up distribution days. Upon arrival, people must remain in their vehicle if driving or remain six feet apart from other if walking, and must be mindful of COVID-19 health and safety practices. All are welcome and there are no income requirements.

“It's a partnership with farmers to get fresh produce and good protein and dairy to our families,” said Kendra Dixon, the Early Steps coordinator at West Perry and a representative of Save the Children. Each box, she said, contains a variety of items including 10-12 pounds of produce, five to six pounds of protein and a gallon of milk along with other dairy products.

“We want to get it, obviously, into the hands of the people who need it the most, but it's also open for anybody,” said Dixon.

The program, said Dixon, is helping many people in the area.

“There's not just money issues right now, there's also availability issues,” said Dixon. She continued, “You may go to the grocery store and you can't find something you need and you can just run there all the time. It's one trip out a week for some of these families, one trip out a month even, and if they don't have things they need, this kind of helps fill in the gaps of those things. Cold weather is coming up and produce is a little harder to come by.”

Dixon said the organization has been distributing food boxes for three weeks and during each delivery date, there have been 2,600 food boxes distributed. The organization, she said, is hoping to continue distributing the food boxes throughout the year if possible.

“It will definitely continue through October, and Save the Children has applied to continue it through the rest of the year,” said Dixon.

So far, she said, boxes have been distributed at the Perry County Park, Perry County Central High School parking lot, Little Flower Clinic and at several churches. Additionally, said Dixon, many community groups pick up food boxes and deliver them to people who need them.

“Hickory Hills, they send a group of guys each week that helps us carry the boxes and load them into the trucks. We really could not do this easily without them, they've been so much help,” said Dixon.

Locations, dates and times for distribution can be found on Facebook.