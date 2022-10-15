During the week of Oct. 3, in the aftermath of historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, St. Bernard Project (SBP), the Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD) and Toyota hosted a free four-day community training in Hazard.

This event, called the Regional Recovery Acceleration Week, which kicked off on Oct. 4 and lasted until Oct. 7, shared best practices and recovery tools with elected officials, leaders from area foundations and recovery non-profits to ensure they get recovery right for those impacted by the devastating flooding in July. \

During the first day of the training, an unmet need data assessment seminar was given by the SBP's Senior Government Advisory Team. The Disaster Needs Assessment/Social Vulnerability Analysis included a detailed analysis of the flood’s impact on areas with higher levels of social vulnerability, as well as the best practices to be used in the transition from immediate response to long-term recovery.

From Oct. 5-6, there were two days of in-person Disaster Case Manager training available for any volunteer or staff-based case managers. The training followed CDBG-DR compliance for caseworkers. This two-day course was an overview of disaster case management, and the course material included the importance of a system of record, determining eligibility criteria, developing the Individual Recovery Plan, determining donation sources and matching needs with donations.

The final day of the Regional Recovery Acceleration Week focused on three areas: a FEMA appeals overview, a SBP homeowner and community preparedness session and SBP's SHARE (sub-grant) program overview.

The process to apply for and appeal FEMA awards is both burdensome and complicated, said SBP officials, so they offer a train-the-trainer course to teach those assisting survivors with the FEMA process the necessary tools to maximize assistance for survivors and ensure they receive all eligible FEMA aid.

The SBP's Share Program, which discusses grants and training for NGOs, CBOs and faith-based groups, fills critical recovery gaps in communities post-disaster by providing funding, training and capacity building. By sharing its best practices and model based on the Toyota Production System, SBP empowers non-profit and community-based organizations to provide efficient and predictable services and support to disaster survivors.

The SBP's Prepare Program featured a discussion on preparing for future events. Flooding and other disasters will occur again in the future, said officials, so taking the initiative to learn about SBP's online preparedness and resilience educational resources and the first steps to start preparing for future events will help mitigate risk and speed recovery in the future.

For more information, visit the SBP website at SBPUSA.org or call KRADD at, (606) 436-3158.