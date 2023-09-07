A proclamation declaring September as Attendance Awareness Month was signed at City Hall on Thursday, Aug. 31, by County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and Mayor "Happy" Mobelini.

Aimed at encouraging students to return to classrooms in a post-pandemic world, the signing was attended by key city and county school system staff, including Hazard Superintendent Sondra Combs and Perry County Superintendent Kent Campbell.

"I think it's important that kids get back into the school environment and into the day-to-day routine of learning," said Alexander. “Also, be a kid,” said Mobelini. “Get out of the house and come to a ball game, join a club or a sport. We've had too many kids sitting at home over the last three and a half years."

According to Mobelini, responsibility for consistent attendance starts with the parents.

“The hardest part is getting into the habit,” Mobelini said. “You either get into the habit of going to school or you don’t. More than anything parents have to make sure it’s a priority, it starts at home.”

Perry County Superintendent Campbell echoed this statement, saying it is critical for parents to be involved in motivating their kids to come to school.

“It’s critical that we get back to valuing education. There’s a small portion of people who don’t and they let their children determine if they’re going to school or staying at home,” said Campbell.

Combs said Hazard Independent has seen trends take shape since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before COVID, we were running around 93 percent with a goal of 95 percent,” said Combs. “We had a major focus at that time to make that push and were making great strides getting there, and then covid hit. Last year we averaged almost 90 percent at the end of the school year, so this summer our leadership team got together and decided to make a big initiative to make sure our community and our parents are aware. We need their partnership to make this work. We’ve only been in school about two and a half weeks, but right now our attendance is at 96 percent.”

Both superintendents said they have measures in place to motivate students to come to school and prevent excessive tardiness or truancy.

“We have policies and procedures that we do like sending parents letters or getting our attendance clerks involved. We actually do sit down visits with parents at home to understand why the child is missing school if need be,” said Combs. “The best instruction a student can get is by sitting in the classroom with a highly qualified teacher giving them instruction. Data has proven that if you come to school everyday, you perform better. Not only do they perform better, but it teaches them life skills about being responsible and how to take control of your life’s actions.”