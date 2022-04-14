The search for a missing woman is continuing in Perry County.

On April 12, Perry County Emergency Director Jerry Stacy, along with a search and rescue team, continued to search for Misty Williams, 43, of Ary. Williams and her father, Dale Williams, 69, were reported missing in January. Soon after they were reported missing, Dale Williams’s remains were found close to the creek bank in the Rowdy community of Perry County.

Rescue crews have continued the search to locate Misty Williams, said Stacy. Recently, he said, the search team has been taking dogs back over areas previously searched to double check them.

“It’s been four months. We’ve not had any luck. We’ve spent a lot of time on this, we’ve exhausted really all our resources as far as our tools we have with dogs and our personnel,” said Stacy, explaining that search crews have utilized various methods of search including visual, drones, dogs and more.

Since the beginning of the search, said Stacy, crews have covered and recovered a lot of ground, and are in the process of going back over some areas.

“We’ve covered all 25 miles from where we suspect they went into the North Fork, and we’re going back over some of those same areas to double check with dogs,” said Stacy. “We searched from Balls Creek. We covered about 8-10 miles today (April 12) with the dogs and search team.”

The most recent search, he said, did not bring any new discoveries. “We didn’t find anything at all today (April 12),” said Stacy.

“We’re covering our ground,” he said.

Crews will be bringing the dogs back soon for more searches for Williams, said Stacy.

“We’re going to have them back either next week or the following week and cover another section,” he said. “Our volunteer fire departments, they have just been outstanding and no matter any time we set for days to be here all I have to do is call them and they’re here every single time. They’re invested in this search as well. They want to try to help the family get some closure.”

Misty Williams is described as a female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed approximately 210 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and she is diagnosed with autism.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Misty Williams, please call the Kentucky State Police Post 13 at, (606) 435-6069, or Perry County Emergency Director Jerry Stacy at, (606) 439-1816.