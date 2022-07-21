From July 8-16, the region's second Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop was held as quilting shops from across Eastern Kentucky, including Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, joined together to promote their love of quilting.

Carolyn Davis, owner of Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, said the event went well and drew in people from several states, including Texas, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee and Florida.

“Overall we all were happy with the 2022 Quilting in the Mountains Shop Hop,” said Davis. “Some people planned for months — transportation, routes to take, who would be going with them, where they would eat along the way. Groups traveled together in vans and buses and we were all just thrilled to meet all the quilters who participated this year.”

The Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop featured giveaways, door prizes and discounts. The grand prize winner, Debra Preece, of Inez, won a Brother sewing machine and numerous other winners were given smaller prizes throughout the week.

“We estimated sales of the quilt blocks alone at $10,500,” said Davis.

During the shop hop, each shop offered unique blocks for sale that allowed hoppers (customers) to complete this year’s themed quilt. This year, the shop hop theme was “Christmas Traditions.”

“We offered the Appalachian Christmas traditions information cards to go with the quilt blocks this year which tied the quilt blocks to the history of our region,” said Davis. “I think the customers enjoyed having that additional part of the whole experience.”

Participating shops included Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, Bridgett's Quilting in Pikeville, Gran Gran's Quilting Shoppe in Paintsville, The Pink Ribbon Quilt Shop in Pikeville, Quilter's Playhouse in Ulysses and Sew-N-Love Shoppe in Prestonsburg. Davis said she was happy to work with the other shops and hopes to expand the event in the future.

“It was exciting to do this again as a collaborative effort among the six quilt shops in the region. We are already planning on the next event for 2023,” said Davis. “I would love to do more with other quilt shops across the state. Some states do a statewide shop hop and I hope that Kentucky can do that too.”

Davis said she believes the shop hop and similar events will help better connect the communities across the region and support the businesses within them.

“I feel that the more we can promote this as a coordinated regional event, the better we can all do in terms of helping customers know all the interesting trails, shops, events and offerings of each community,” said Davis. “We know this area is rich with creative quilters. This event is connecting the region around creating and sharing, and I do think it is bringing us to think about how we can do even more with the quilting industry in our region.”

For more information, visit the shop hop website, www.quiltin-inthemountains.com.