On Aug. 30, Buddy Wheatley, Democratic candidate for Kentucky secretary of state, visited the main facility of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky in Hazard.
Wheatley, who is the 65th Dist. state representative, met with PCCEK CEO Barry Martin to tour the facility and showcase his platform for secretary of state.
“As a Secretary of State candidate, it’s been an honor to get around the state and to discover the wide variety of our culture and the people of Eastern Kentucky,” said Wheatley. “Getting a feel for the people here and who they are and the people of the area, it’s a big part of why we’re here.”
Wheatley spoke about wanting to address election issues if elected.
“We’ve had the same kind of issues when it comes to our elections that have been experienced in Eastern Kentucky, in the cities of Louisville, Lexington and Covington. Understanding what those issues are, from the people of the area, is another big part of why we’re here,” said Wheatley.
According to Martin, these visits are important opportunities to display who Eastern Kentucky is and what it offers.
“Anytime you get a candidate for any position, it’s nice for them to see what they’re representing. Now he knows about us and it gives us the opportunity to show what we do here,” said Martin. “It’s an educational opportunity for people who represent us. We’re more than a healthcare facility, we’re a community resource.”