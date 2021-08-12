Recently, a new business opened in downtown Hazard. Section 8 Firearms is now located on East Main Street and is currently open to the public. A grand opening ceremony is scheduled to be held next month.

Daniel Fugate, owner of Section 8 Firearms, said opening the business has been a longtime dream of his.

“When I was younger, me and my father always talked about owning a gun store. In 2015 he passed away and whenever I saw the opportunity I went ahead and opened a gun store for me and him,” said Fugate. “I’ve always wanted to do it since I was a little kid and I seized the opportunity and started the business.”

Fugate originally started the business last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and operated it from his house, but just recently opened the storefront in Hazard. Throughout the pandemic, Fugate said he struggled to get supplies, however, things have become easier lately with recent lifts of restrictions. Being able to obtain more products, he said, meant he was able to seek a bigger space and open the storefront.

“I started in 2020 right in the middle of a pandemic and it was rough, but things are getting better now. I’ve been able to get more inventory so I decided I would go on and move into a storefront,” said Fugate. “The first probably four months I got maybe five guns, and ever since then – about every couple of months – it’ll loosen up more,” he said.

Section 8 Firearms, said Fugate, is not a pawn shop and is strictly a seller of firearms and firearms accessories. “We’re not a pawn shop,” said Fugate. “We don’t do any pawning but we will do consignments,” he said, adding that the store will buy guns from people.

“Currently we have several long guns,” said Fugate, stating the store has AR-15s, an AK-47 and hunting rifles in stock. The store also has several pistols, and sells ammo, firearms accessories, body armor and plates for the armor. Fugate said he has partnered with Hawk Creek Armory in London and is going to sell their knives and firearms in the near future.

Fugate said he hopes the business does well and continues to grow.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll do good,” said Fugate. “Every day it grows a little more. I’m happy with the clients and I just hope we can provide them good service and hopefully help them get what they want.”

A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 11. The hours of operation are from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and the store is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information about products, call, (606) 436-3615.