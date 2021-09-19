During the Sept. 1 Hazard Rotary Club meeting, Emily Hudson, founder and executive director of the Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center (SEKY AAMCC), presented information and updates for the SEKY AAMCC.

Hudson said the SEKY AAMCC is something she believes is very important to the area.

“Everyone has a story to tell and so often the stories of the African Americans in southeast Kentucky do not have a chance to be told so we want to have a platform for these stories to be told,” said Hudson. “Our mission and purpose is explore, discover and preserve the rich history and culture of African Americans in southeast Kentucky; to display and share their stories, displays, artifacts, exhibitions and media presentations; and to host workshops and discussions on anti-racism and cultural diversity.”

There are four pillars for the museum, said Hudson. The four pillars include: Community oral history, the leadership development program, black history primer and crossroads.

Community oral history, she said, is one of the major parts of their operation. This is when they go speak with community members to collect stories and hear about their life experiences. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, Hudson said the museum has continued to grow and operate even with changes. “COVID is making us have to kind of maneuver around some things,” she said.

The leadership development program, said Hudson, is a program intended to build up young African American children.

“We want to put a program in place that is designed to help our black kids to build self-esteem, identity, purpose and potential,” said Hudson.

The black history primer, she said, is where the SEKY AAMCC wants to work with schools to get the information and stories into the local education systems.

Crossroads, she said, is discussing and discovering how African American lives and culture intersect with Appalachian culture and others.

“It’s a labor of love. I love history and I love for people to be able to tell their stories,” said Hudson.