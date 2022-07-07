Throughout the past few weeks, members of the Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center (SEKY AAMCC) have been working together on “Stories Behind the Quilt,” a four-part series unraveling the hidden history sewn deep into the fabric of the African American culture.

The project, said Emily Hudson Jones, director of the Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center (SEKY AAMCC), brought the community together to focus on the decline of the tradition of quilting in the African American culture, and explore the similarities and differences in the African American and Appalachian cultures for quilting. The group met in sessions to work on quilts together for the project, she said.

“I guess the way it came about — thinking about the Appalachian culture and how quilting is a large part of the Appalachian culture, a traditional thing, but it’s also a tradition in the African-American community,” said Jones. “The one thing I see in the African-American culture is this tradition is kind of diminishing. I don’t see it being passed down to the next generation,” she said. “We wanted to capture the stories behind the quilts. They may have just started out as being created as a necessity to keep the family warm, but they are works of art.”

The project, said Jones, was funded by a grant from the Berea College Appalachian Fund. The SEKY AAMCC started on the project in the fall of 2021, she said, but didn’t get to get the project moving due to the obstacles of COVID-19 and winter weather. In mid spring 2022, the SEKY AAMCC was able to get things moving, she said.

The four part series, said Jones, was part one of the project and they plan on doing a part two later on. “Stories Behind the Quilt” has been successful so far, she said.

“It was a great project to bring people together, learn about quilting and hopefully inspire and encourage folks to get back involved with quilting,” said Jones.

The project was held at the Appalachian Quilt and Craft in downtown Hazard. The quilt shop, said Jones, was the perfect location and further aided the SEKY AAMCC’s goals for the project.

“It turned out to be an excellent place, just the environment in there. I call it a community watering hole for quilters and sewers,” said Jones. “It is much like in the African American community barber shop, beauty shop where folks come in for more than just a hair cut or hair-do, they come in and there’s conversation that takes place and it’s a community. This place offers the same kind of environment.”

Carolyn Davis, owner of Appalachian Quilt and Craft, said she supported the project and the group’s mission, and said she was grateful that her shop was able to be part of the project.

“It’s exactly what we want to be doing in the community in any way we can,” said Davis. “We were thrilled to be a part of it.

“It was kind of this really interesting combination of bringing African fabric into Appalachia for this group of local women Emily pulled together to tell a story,” said Davis. “We were just thrilled to be supporting a community and cultural event like this because it ties in so many things we want the shop to do which is bring people together around new people and bring new people to the community.”

She said her shop’s goal is to help people talk, learn, share and make beautiful things together.

“That’s exactly what we were able to do,” said Davis.

Davis said once completed, the quilts will be on display at the museum when it opens up, and the SEKY AAMCC will have a community reception and video viewing around the same time. To watch the series, visit, https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIfO_GcazvzUSPOTsJpxCllBqre-ICe8X.