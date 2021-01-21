Early this month, Part I of the 2021 regular legislative session convened on Jan. 5. Legislation adjourned on Wednesday, Jan. 13, and will return for Part II on Tuesday, Feb. 02. During the current session, local officials said there have been several concerning issues discussed, and steps are being actively taken to resolve those issues.

Sen. Brandon Smith, who serves District 30, which includes Bell, Breathitt, Johnson, Leslie, Magoffin and Perry counties, said that the session has been different from previous years’, including COVID-19-related aspects and the speed of the process.

“The biggest change has been the lack of in-person relationships we have with the people that we serve. Usually when I go back to Frankfort for the first week the whole capitol is filled with all the different groups that have been waiting a year to come back to Frankfort looking for relief for an issue or wanting to present maybe a new issue that needs to be resolved, and so all that energy is usually what I remember most from the sessions,” said Smith. “This year, we showed up to an empty parking garage, empty meeting rooms and committee rooms and an empty gallery, so that mood is now somber. It’s very different to have a chamber that is usually loud and bustling with debate to be that quiet. We’re seriously missing their presence.”

Another difference in this legislative session, said Smith, is the speed of how actions are being taken. Throughout the pandemic, Smith said there have been many concerns brought to him by constituents regarding unemployment benefits and other financial worries. Smith said the urgency of this has led legislation to work faster in an attempt to resolve these issues.

“The pace of this session has been abrupt. We literally hit Frankfort and started passing bills immediately,” said Smith. “What’s causing that is the sense of urgency.

“On my part, I have a disproportionate amount of people in my district that are still waiting to get anything from their unemployment benefits,” said Smith. The cause of this, he said, is unknown, but legislation is working on getting answers,” he said.

“We’ve been calling and pushing the cabinet and we’ve heard so many different stories — that they don’t have enough staff, that they’re behind, or that the paperwork hasn’t been filled out, there’s always something — but that has been the driving factor for me about wanting to get down there and get to work and to get more involved in the executive decision making that’s really blocked us out over the course of this summer.”

The last election cycle, said Smith, has brought on some changes in this process.

“We, the General Assembly, have not been invited into that part of the discussion because every administration is different,” said Smith. “One thing we heard coming out of this election cycle is that people want action taken, they want their benefits released, they want people to give them answers, and so you saw a flurry of bills the very first week all designed at getting the General Assembly into that circle of decision making so we had a say to represent the voters in our district. There’s been an urgency created in the suffering that’s literally taking place in Eastern Kentucky and probably all over Kentucky.

“People, we weren’t able to give them answers. They’d be calling and it would be more bureaucracy and people were getting fed up with it. We’ve seen a big attempt to boost the bureaucracy and speed things up and get people at the table quicker, so that’s been the overwhelming feeling of what I’m seeing and what I’m feeling at the capitol right now,” said Smith, explaining that the mood of the session, on his part, has been largely determined by the troubles felt by the individuals not receiving their benefits. “We got calls through Christmas that hadn’t had a check since June or even later than that, and you’ve got these families with children that are struggling at a level that I’ve never seen before and it’s heartbreaking.”

He said several callers have experienced various types of problems when trying to receive their unemployment benefits.

“When they call them and get stuck on some automated line and get get disconnected and they call a number that nobody will answer and then I’m doing the same thing — I’m their senator, I work for them, and I can’t get through, that’s when my patience grew thin, I was over it and wanted to get back down there, so once we reconvene and our powers are restored to us then we’re able to do a lot more,” said Smith. “There’s been a lot of issues, a lot of frustrations and a lot of anxiety, because we’ve never seen this kind of issue in eastern Kentucky that I remember.”

Along with worrying about people who have not received unemployment benefits, Smith said, legislation is also aimed at the costs of the pandemic and other budgetary matters.

“In the back of our minds, outside of worrying about the families trying to get by, we’ve been trying to dig to the bottom of exactly how much COVID has affected the revenue and receipts for the state of Kentucky,” said Smith. “On top of that issue, we’re concerned about the CARES Act money coming down and helping people that are behind on their rent and not going to be able to pay and the people that actually have taken out loans and them not being able to get paid so they can’t make their loan payment, so it is a domino effect.”

The steps being taken have had bi-partisan support, said Smith.

“People not getting their benefits and people being hung up on and people calling numbers that nobody will answer is a bi-partisan issue, it affects all of us. We’ve seen a lot of bi-partisan support,” Smith said.

Smith said he is co-sponsoring Senate Bills (SB) 1, 2, 3 and 9, all of which relate declaring an emergency.

SB 1 is an act relating to emergencies and declaring an emergency. This bill proposes the redefining of “emergency,” and amending statutes to require certain emergency executive orders to end after 30 days unless an extension is approved by the General Assembly. For all other executive orders, SB 1 would allow local governments to request an extension of the 30-day limit and would prohibit the governor from declaring an additional, similar emergency order upon the expiration of the first order. The bill would also require the governor to report expenditures relating to contracts issued during the emergency, and all revenues received from the federal government in response to the emergency, to the General Assembly or the Legislative Research Commission. The last action taken on SB 1 was on Jan. 9, when it was delivered to the Governor.

SB 2 is an act relating to administrative regulations and declaring an emergency. This bill is proposing an amendment to KRS 13A.030 to include in causes of deficiency a failure to provide notice as required in subsection three of section nine of the act, as well as amending KRS 214.020 to extend the 30-day limit on administrative regulations limiting in-person meetings to local government meetings. The last action taken on SB 2 was on Jan. 9, when it was delivered to the governor.

The last action taken on SB 3 was on Jan. 11 when it was posted in the committee. In SB 3, an act relating to reorganization and declaring an emergency, the original version states to amend KRS 11.400 to conform and to amend KRS 12.023 to remove the Agricultural Development Board and the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation from the Office of the Governor, among other things.

In SB 9, an act relating to the protection of born-alive infants and declaring an emergency, it is proposed to create new sections of KRS Chapter 311 to prohibit a person from denying or depriving a born-alive infant of nourishment with the intent to cause or allow the death of the infant; prohibit a person from denying or depriving a born-alive infant of medically appropriate and reasonable medical care, medical treatment, or surgical care; and require a physician performing an abortion to take all medically appropriate and reasonable steps to preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant. The last action taken on SB 9 was on Jan. 9, when it was delivered to the governor.

“Those are the bills that have created circumstance that allows us to be in decision making after 30 days to find out exactly what’s being talked about,” said Smith, explaining that those bills would allow them to know how much money the state has spent, why unemployment is not being done, how much money has been borrowed, etc. “Every administration is different, and in this one we have not been included, and I’m talking about the house and the senate, in any of this. What a lot of the emergency stuff says is that at the end of the 30 days the governor, the executive, it doesn’t matter who it is whether it was Bevin or Beshear, they have to sit down with the General Assembly and answer these questions for us.”

Smith said the legislature isn’t even sure at this point how much CARES money has been spent.

“The original CARES money that was sent out in the summer, we don’t even know how much of that has been spent, which just saying that is shocking because as a senator and as a chairman this is stuff that in the past we have known,” said Smith. “We’ve been told things like only 17 percent of it has been spent, so why is the rest of it still laying around and where is it laying around. All the not knowing, I’m over it. We literally have to be involved,” he said. “I understand 100 percent why they are so frustrated. If I, as a senator, can’t get that information then something in the system is broken so that’s why those bills were all introduced.”

Within his district, Smith said he has seen some positive and negative financial situations, and said he expects things to improve in the future.

“Perry County is seeing, even across my whole district, we’ve seen the impact of the small business. They feel pretty much targeted and we’ve seen places close that have been around my entire lifetime, and I don’t think they’re going to come back and that should concern anyone,” said Smith. “The impact of how that has affected us and old family businesses that aren’t publicly traded — it’s someone in the community that we know the family — they’ve gone under. It’s changing the landscape, but again, the budget was not as bad as I thought it was going to be, and that’s kind of a shocking statement.”

Smith said although some businesses have closed, other industries have flourished during the pandemic.

“When we left at the height of the scare aspect of COVID, our projection, we did a one-year budget because we really just saw the numbers dropping at an incredible rate, but from the numbers we’ve seen is that it is not as bad as we thought,” said Smith. “I think what drove that is there was a record amount of sells, we had people shopping online and we had the construction industry, even though the prices increased for product, we’ve seen a lot of people doing things around their house right now, remodeling, so there’s aspects of the economy that have picked up and aspects of the economy that have been decimated.

“Trying to work out the positives and the negatives as far as revenue goes has been a real task, and that’s ongoing. Even this week, you’ll see budget committees that will be meeting, pre-conference committees that will be meeting this week to work out the issues with the budget,” said Smith.

In the future, he said, he believes technology and cyber currency related industries will play a large role in the area’s growth.

“The big drive for me in the last couple years seems random in some aspects because we’ve been talking about Blockchain,” said Smith. “Mining for bitcoin is going to play a big role across rural Kentucky because of legislation, he said. “It is very lucrative, you don’t have to have a lot of experience in computer technology to mine bitcoin.”

With businesses failing or closing, he said, it leaves surplus energy available on the market that can potentially be used to draw in other companies.

“Surplus on the market is exactly what we need to make Blockchain and bitcoin mining profitable in Eastern Kentucky,” said Smith. “Technology is changing the way we in eastern Kentucky think about different revenue streams.”

Smith asks for community members to please not get discouraged if they are experiencing any problems, and said he encourages people to stay engaged with what is being done and to contact legislation when needed. To contact Sen. Smith and speak about ongoing issues in your community, email him at Brandon.Smith@lrc.ky.gov, or call, (502) 564-8100, ext. 646 (LRC). The 2021 regular legislative session will return on Tuesday, Feb. 2.