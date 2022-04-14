On April 12, staff of the Hazard-Perry County Senior Citizen Center held their first Senior Citizen Prom since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, said organizers, was held for the senior citizens, the nursing home residents and the adult daycare.

Rhonda Williams, co-director of the Hazard-Perry County Senior Citizen Center, said the event was previously an annual event, but it hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. After two years of not being able to hold the event, Williams said, it was hard on the residents and they had a hard time during the pandemic.

“Oh it’s wonderful. We’re just glad to be back. They are so lonely so we’re just glad to be back open so they can (be together),” said Williams. “It’s hard for them.”

Williams said the isolation from company during the pandemic was rough, so they are all grateful to be back.

During the event, Hazard High School students came to dance with the residents, and community members joined to provide company. The theme for this year was a carnival theme, so the event featured carnival related food, music, games and more.

“Just something for them to get together, have fun, eat and dance. We’re going to play games,” said Williams. “It’s just a good time for them.”

The Hazard-Perry County Senior Citizen Center will hold more events in the future.