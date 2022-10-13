The Seventh Annual Wigs for Kids Car Show was held Oct. 8 in Perry County. All proceeds from the event will go to Wigs for Kids, a non-profit organization that helps children with cancer and alopecia receive real hair wigs at no cost to the families.

John Roberts, the event organizer, said this year’s car show drew in more donations and participants than they have had since they started holding the car show fundraiser.

The car show, he said, had more than 100 vehicles enter the show.

“(It was) the most we’ve ever had,” said Roberts. In addition to the increased number of registered participants, Roberts said they also saw an increase in proceeds and donations this year.

The fundraiser, he said, still has donations coming in and the total has not been calculated yet. As of Oct. 11, they counted over $4,500, said Roberts, the most the organization has ever raised.

“We were up in both categories. It just went really, really good this year; it was awesome,” Roberts said.

The event, he said, has steadily grown each year since it began.

“When we started that’s what I hoped – that every year as the word got out and people came back it would get bigger and bigger, and even during COVID we never went down so it was really cool,” said Roberts.

This annual fundraiser is an important asset to families with children facing cancer and alopecia, said Roberts. The cost of a wig made with real hair is approximately $2,000, he said, and many families are unable to pay this easily. With help from events like this car show, he said, families are able to receive much needed help to make their children happy and give them the opportunity to have a real wig.

“To me that’s the biggest thing — when these people come to this car show knowing they may never meet the child that they’ve helped, but just to still come, participate, donate, whatever it may be — that’s a big deal,” said Roberts. “It’s just really neat to see everyone come together.”