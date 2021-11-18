Several individuals were recently indicted on trafficking and possession charges in Perry County.
According to court documents, Drey Whitehearse, 37, of Rowdy; Daniel Bates, 26, of Jackson; and Betty D. White, 39, of Hazard, were indicted on six charges each, including first-degree trafficking a controlled substance more than two grams (fentanyl), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. An additional individual, Elmer Shell, 34, of Somerset, was indicted on four charges including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance more than two grams (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance more than four grams (cocaine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, said court documents.
In March 2021, said indictments, Whitehearse, Bates and White each knowingly and unlawfully possessed methamphetamine, cocaine (a schedule II controlled substance), buprenorphine (a schedule III controlled substance) and marijuana. Additionally, said documents, each allegedly possessed fentanyl with the intent to sell, and possessed a pill cutter, baggies and pipes used to ingest, weigh and store controlled substances. Shell, said court documents, allegedly knowingly and unlawfully possessed methamphetamine and cocaine, possessed marijuana and possessed scales and pipes used to ingest, weigh and store controlled substances in March 2021.
All four individuals are scheduled to appear in Perry County Circuit Court for their arraignment hearings on Dec. 9.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.