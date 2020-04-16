On April 12, a severe wind and rain storm traveled through Eastern Kentucky, causing widespread power outages and damage to many communities in Perry County.
To many people, the damage was a hard hit emotionally and financially.
Jade Fowler, a resident in Combs, was one of the victims of the storm damage. A large tree fell on top of Fowler's truck, crushing the bed of the vehicle. Fowler said she was in the house with a friend when they heard the storm begin to cause trees to fall.
"We heard two big cracks and a huge bang and my friend told me to stay in the house and he would go check it out," said Fowler. She said her friend went out to check on the noise, and then he told her that a tree had landed on her truck.
"I thought he was joking until I walked out," she said.
Upon seeing the damage, Fowler said she was in shock.
The damage, she said, is more than just a financial hardship.
"It was the first vehicle I bought by myself. I got it really cheap because it needed a new transmission, " said Fowler. "In the time I've owned it, I've put a lot of work into it,."
Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy said the whole county had people affected in similar ways. Stacy said it seems like the central and south parts of the county were hit harder than the northern part of the county, but all areas were impacted. Sustained straight line winds up to 80 miles per hour, he said, will definitely leave their mark.
Stacy said he has been out with his crews looking at damage to homes and vehicles in the county.
"That process is still ongoing," said Stacy. "I need to determine at this point really, just in one day, just how much of that (damage) we've got.
"I've seen a little bit of minor flooding in a few low lying spots, but it was very minor," said Stacy. Power outages and water outages, he said, were also big factors in addition to the home and vehicle damage caused by the severe winds.
"We do have homes that are damaged across the county, and we're still assessing the amount and numbers of that," said Stacy. "The good thing about this type of event, especially if you do have damage to your home due to fallen trees, is if you have home owner's insurance that usually takes care of that. The typical disasters that I see, like with landslides, that is not covered by any insurance.
Stacy said the American Red Cross will be helping with one family in the county. A tree fell on their trailer, damaging it to the point where they could not remain inside.
The county, he said, is grateful for the organization's assistance.
"Since I've been here, in six years, they're one organization that no matter what situation we've got that when people dont have a place to go they're front and center and they always help," said Stacy. "Red Cross is an absolute top shelf organization."
Nearly 16,000 customers in Perry County were affected by the storm, said Stacy, stating that he doesn't recall having this many people in the county without power before.
"It definitely hasn't happened since I've been here," he said.
AEP is still assessing power outages, and probably will be for a few days, he said.
"AEP has absolutely done an outstanding job so far," said Stacy, explaining that they have worked around the clock and kept local government informed the entire time.
Kentucky Power said that nearly 500 personnel are already working to address outages as quickly and safely as possible. Additional employees and contractors are arriving to assist crews with restoration efforts.
Customers are reminded that during storm restoration situations, Kentucky Power tree crews clear rights of way of trees and move on to the next location. Kentucky Power does not return to remove the cut trees. Property owners are responsible for removal.
This will be a multi-day restoration effort with all-hands-on-deck for the most affected areas, the company said.
Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account at, kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated approximately every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on "View Outage Map" to access the map on a computer, cell phone or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at, 1-800-572-1113. Customers also can get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.kentuckypower.com/alerts. Information is also being posted on Facebook at, https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower, and on Twitter at, twitter.com/KentuckyPower, or, @KentuckyPower.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.