A Perry County man who was convicted of rape and other crimes against a four-year-old child in 1992 has been arrested on a charge that he failed to report a change of address to the registry.
According to court documents, on March 21, Leslie Neace, 50, whose last reported address was Broadway Street, Hazard, was charged with failing to comply with sex offender registration because his address could not be verified.
Records show that Neace is a lifetime registration, who was convicted in Perry County in 1992 on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse. According to the sex offender registry, the victim in the case was four years old at the time of the crimes.
As a lifetime registration, Neace is required to report his address to the registry.
He was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail and was set to be arraigned on March 29. The results of that hearing were not available as of presstime on March 30.