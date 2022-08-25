On Aug. 23, state officials, along with several special guests, gathered to hand out donated shoes to Kentuckians who lost their belongings in the flooding that took place in late July in Eastern Kentucky.
Among the officials and guests in attendance were Gov. Andy Beshear; Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman; the University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari; Manny Ohonme, co-founder and CEO of Samaritan’s Feet International; Blair Bergmann, STUNT coach at the University of Kentucky; Brian Craig, the men’s golf coach at the University of Kentucky; Carlos Drada, the women’s tennis coach at the University of Kentucky; and Kyra Elzy, the women’s basketball coach at the University of Kentucky.
The Calipari Foundation donated 5,000 pairs of shoes and Hanes donated 10,000 pairs of socks. Donations were divided and given out at the Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg and the Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park in Buckhorn.
Chris Fugate, the park manager at Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park, said he and his staff were happy to help provide this event to the community.
"Today has been pretty good. We had quite a few come out," said Fugate. Many of the people who came, he said, were displaced families, so helping them even with something like providing shoes and socks meant a lot.
"I felt like these are our friends and our neighbors. It's a small thing and I'm glad to do it," said Fugate.