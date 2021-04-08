Over the weekend, a shooting in the Viper community of Perry County left one individual dead and another injured. An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting, but officials with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 said details are limited at this time.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 Trooper Matt Gayheart said that, at approximately 6:59 p.m. on April 2, Perry County 911 received a call to respond to Slick Ford Road in the Viper community of Perry County in reference to a shooting complaint. Upon the request of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, troopers and detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard responded to the scene, said Gayheart.

Gayheart said that, upon arrival, troopers located two individuals, one male and one female, with gunshot wounds. The female victim, identified as Nancy Smith, 63, of Viper, was pronounced dead on scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office. The male victim, identified as Timothy Bailey, 41, of Booneville, was transported from the scene via helicopter to be treated for injuries suffered during the shooting.

Through the investigation, Gayheart said it was determined that Chester Adams, 49, of Viper, had shot both individuals. Adams, said Gayheart, fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. A thorough search of the area was conducted with the assistance of KSP Aircraft, however, units were unable to locate Adams Friday night. At approximately 3:50 p.m. Saturday, troopers located Adams riding an ATV in the Slemp community of Perry County.

“There was a tip that was called in that he’d been seen on Pratt Mountain and had taken a four-wheeler trail,” said Gayheart, stating that troopers followed up on the tip and traced the trail to Owens Branch Road in Slemp, where they located and arrested Adams without incident.

A connection has been established between the shooter and the female victim, said Gayheart, but the motive for the shooting has yet to be officially determined.

“They had a previous relationship, the shooter and the deceased individual,” said Gayheart. “As of right now, it’s still early in the investigation. They’re working to establish a motive to the shooting so as of right now we’re still unclear (of the cause).”

Gayheart said that, although an arrest has been made, there are still limited details on the investigation at this time. “It’s still really early. There’s still a lot of pieces of the puzzle that are trying to be put together, so we should have more as time goes on,” Gayheart said.

As of presstime April 7, no updates were issued on Bailey’s condition.

Adams is being charged with one count of murder (domestic violence) and one count of attempted murder. He is currently lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail. Adams appeared in court on April 6, and is scheduled for another appearance on April 13. This incident remains under investigation by Det. Brandon Thomas.