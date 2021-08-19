This week a single vehicle accident left one fatality in Perry County.
According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling on KY 1146 left the roadway at the entrance of Harris Branch Road coming to a rest in the creek. Upon arrival, Sheriff Joe Engle and Deputy Day, along with Lost Creek Fire/EMS, attempted life saving measures for an individual in the vehicle but was unsuccessful.
The driver, identified as Jerry Jones, 59, of Lost Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroners Office. A female passenger was removed by Perry EMS and transported to Hazard ARH with what appeared to be minor injuries.