Six individuals are facing a federal indictment in connection with a cockfighting ring in Letcher County.

The indictment, handed down in U.S. District Court in Lexington, charges Virgil G. Saylor and Tina M. Miller, both residents of Georgia, along with Robert Dwayne Baker, Brandon Honeycutt and Chris Prater, all residents of the Eastern District of Kentucky and Henry Locke, a resident of Tennessee. Saylor, Honeycutt, Locke and Prater are all charged with animal cruelty, while Saylor, Miller, Baker and Honeycutt were charged with conspiracy.

According to the indictment, the American Testing Facility, also known as “Isom” and the Whitesburg Chicken Pit was an animal fighting venture located near Ky. 15 at Whitesburg, and was owned and operated by Baker, with the assistance of Saylor and Miller.

The indictment charges that Baker assisted his brother in operating the cockfighting pit and inherited the pit upon his brother’s death and continued its operation.

Baker, with the assistance of Saylor and Miller, sponsored weekly cockfights at the facility, which consisted of stadium-style seating, storage areas for storing live birds, one main enclosed cockfighting pit, four additional side pits for fights, a concession stand, areas for weighing birds and an area for selling animal fighting accessories including gaffs — a sharp instrument designed to be attached to a bird’s leg in an animal fighting venture.

The animal fighting ventures at the facility, the indictment said, involved wagering and illegal gambling, in the form of participants paying entry fees to enter animals to compete with the opportunity to win the total pot and in the form of side betting on the fights by the spectator.

The facility also collected admission fees, sold concession and rented storage area to individuals who participated in and attended the fights.

The indictment charges Baker, Saylor and Miller of organizing and managing three separate fights — on Feb. 5, 2022, Feb. 12, 2022, and Feb. 26, 2022, which involved dozens of entries and hundreds of people in attendance.

According to the indictment, the most serious of the charges carry a maximum prison sentence of five years, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release, if convicted.