Six Perry County residents pleaded not guilty this week in U.S. District Court in London to charges they played a role in a major drug trafficking organization responsible for bringing pounds of methamphetamine and ounces of drugs such as heroin and fentanyl into the area.

A federal grand jury recently indicted a Shelby County man, George A. Hagan, of Finchville, on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

In documents unsealed last week, it was revealed that six Perry County residents have been charged as being a part of the conspiracy.

Those charged so far are:

• Hank B. Baker, 42, of Pine Point Road, Hazard.

• April Dawn Combs, 37, of Lower 2nd Creek Road, Bonnyman.

• Kimberly R. Hayes, 52, of Broadway Street, Hazard.

• Jeffrey Lee Neace, 36, of Green Briar Court, Bonnyman.

• Vanessa R. Slone, also known as Ness Miniard, 39, of Laurel Street, Hazard.

• Mark W. Taylor, 45, of Elm Shoal, Combs.

Hagan, the court documents said, was the “principle member” of the DTO and was responsible for the transportation and distribution of the controlled substances. Investigators, the documents said, learned that Hagan had been traveling to Hazard or locations in Perry County for approximately two years, distributing pound quantities of methamphetamine and ounce quantities of heroin and crack cocaine.

Hagan and all six Perry County residents charged have pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in London to the charges and are awaiting a trial date. All seven remained held in the Laurel County Detention Center as of presstime March 10.