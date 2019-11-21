Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard reported this week that detectives with the post are actively investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains near a residential area Sunday afternoon.
According to a statement, Post 13 dispatchers received a call advising of the remains being discovered at approximately 2 p.m. Troopers responded to the scene on Chimney Rock Road in the Wabaco section of Hazard, where they located the remains in a wooded area near a residence.
The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and determined that the remains were human, KSP said.
Positive identification of the remains and cause of death could not initially be established.
The coroner’s office took possession of the remains and transported them to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort where an autopsy is scheduled to be performed, the statement said.
This incident remains under investigation by Det. Eric Caldwell with KSP Post 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.