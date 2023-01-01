Shaping Our Appalachian Region’s (SOAR) first-ever EKY Gala, presented by Kentucky Power, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2023.
The event will still take place at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.
The gala will include a red carpet arrival, awards ceremony, and reception celebrating those moving Appalachian Kentucky forward.
The red carpet will open at 1 p.m. with the awards ceremony set for 2:30 p.m. with the reception to follow at 4 p.m.
Registration is $75 and is all-inclusive. The reception will feature heavy hor devours, refreshments and local entertainment. A cash bar will also be available.
The awards ceremony will feature more than a dozen awards. Due to the date change, the organization has extended gala nominations to Jan. 31.
For more information on nominations, visti, https://form.jotform.com/223055449673057.