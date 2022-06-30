In preparation for the upcoming SOAR Summit to be held later this year, Hazard hosted a SOAR Focus Summit, presented by Kentucky Power and Kentucky Innovation, on June 23-24.

During the SOAR Focus Summit, the City of Hazard hosted more than 300 professionals from across the region to learn about innovation and entrepreneurship. The conference largely took place at Hazard Community and Technical College, but an opening reception was held in downtown Hazard on June 23, allowing participants to see the growth of businesses located downtown.

Rudy’s Bakery, Dragon’s Breath BBQ and Roll’n’Smoke all set up to sell food for the reception. An open mic night was also held at the North Fork Inn, hosted by Jonathan Piercy, Coal Country Candles, Appalachian Apparel Co., Ready Set Play, Queen City Records, Read Spotted Newt, Hazard Coffee Company, Appalachian Quilt and Craft and more. Thursdays on the Triangle and the Perry County Farmer’s Market were also open during the reception, demonstrating all the happenings of Hazard.

James Caudill, CDFI director at Redbud Financial Alternatives, said the event was a successful one.

“I like it. What I think is great about it is you come to Hazard, you get downtown involved — the businesses downtown stayed open, they bring 37 counties and six states here to Hazard and Perry County,” said Caudill. “They’ve done a really great set up the entire time. They’ve had great speakers, they had a good flow to it,” he said.

Caudill attended each day of the SOAR Focus Summit and said he feels the event helped the businesses of Hazard see what it takes to grow and participate in the main SOAR Summit.

“It gives us an insight of what it takes and what we need to work on for lodging, what we need for traffic and transportation wise, food options wise,” said Caudill. “It gives us a great opportunity to know what can happen and what we’re capable of.”

Colby Hall, executive director of SOAR, said in order for Eastern Kentucky to close existing opportunity income gaps, more eastern Kentuckians need to be part of creating technology that leads to new business formation, growth and job creation. This summit, he said, will help local communities begin the process of working on these issues.

“We’re here to talk about entrepreneurship and innovation, how to cultivate more big ideas, develop more home grown founders and increase investment in communities across eastern Kentucky,” said Hall. “We’re here today and tomorrow (June 23-24) to figure this out together as one united eastern Kentucky region. It’s going to take a village,” he said, stating that it will take a partnership between local government, schools, healthcare and other fields to achieve this goal.

The SOAR Summit, presented by Appalachian Wireless and the Appalachian Regional Commission, will return to Pikeville on Oct. 19-20 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.