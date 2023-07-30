Shaping Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR) announced July 20 that it will be working with Microsoft TechSpark to foster inclusive economic opportunity, job creation and innovation in Kentucky’s 54 Appalachian counties.

The support, according to a statement from SOAR, will build capacity around SOAR’s Office of Digital Equity. This program of work is focused on increased enrollment in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, digital skilling and job training, remote work employment and increased telehealth access.

SOAR, the statement said, is a regional nonpartisan nonprofit that champions local projects, programs and advocacy for the 54 ARC-mandated counties in Eastern Kentucky. The organization’s mandate is to fill the economic gaps left by the decline of the coal industry. SOAR, the statement said, rallies communities to achieve goals together for the good of all.

The statement said the effort will be supported by a Microsoft grant to fund a TechSpark Community Engagement Fellow, who will spearhead local efforts, working with local partners to promote digital equity.

This Fellowship represents the first time TechSpark has worked in Kentucky.

“We are honored to be collaborating with Microsoft to build out our digital equity efforts,” said Colby Hall, executive director of SOAR. “This speaks volumes to the success we have had working alongside community and regional partners to bring greater access and digital equity across the region.”

"Since we launched TechSpark in 2017, we’ve helped communities secure more than $125 million in funding and helped create thousands of jobs,” said Kate Behncken, corporate vice president, Microsoft Philanthropies. "By expanding TechSpark to all 50 states, we hope to continue our hyperlocal, partner-driven work to help communities realize the potential of technology and foster greater economic opportunity."

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced the expansion of its TechSpark program to tackle digital inclusion in four focus areas: digital access, digital skills, computer science education and digital transformation with local-based organizations. Since its inception in 2017, TechSpark has helped its eight communities secure more than $125 million in community funding, skill 55,000 people and create 3,300 jobs.

To learn more about SOAR’s Office of Digital Equity, visit, https://soar-ky.org/acp/.