Last week, several areas of the city and county experienced water leaks, shortages and outages. Since then, city and county officials have held special called meetings to discuss the water issues.

On Jan. 7, there was a special meeting of the Hazard City Commissioners. The purpose of

this meeting was for city commissioners to meet with a representative from Rural Water and hold water discussions. There was no action taken.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, there was a special fiscal court meeting. During this meeting, court members made a motion to award the bid for the Vicco Wastewater Treatment Plant improvement project.

“What this is, this is a huge improvement for the Perry water system and the Vicco Wastewater Treatment Plant facility,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “I’m thinking (since) back to 1986 that facility has been out of compliance.

“We have secured funding through grants to do a new Vicco Wastewater Treatment Plant,” said Alexander. The new plant, he said, will be a step in the right direction for solving the water issues.

To help the areas still experiencing water outages, Alexander said, water would be distributed at certain locations.

“We’ve set up some distribution sites for water,” he said.

Water was distributed by the county in the parking lot of the Second Creek Church of God near the Fugate’s Entertainment Center on Jan. 12. The City of Hazard Utilities set up water distribution locations at the Grapevine-Chavies Fire Department and the Wendell Ford Airport on Jan. 12.

“I promise you that the fiscal court is committed to solving the long-term issues we face with water,” said Alexander. “It bothers us for citizens to go days without water. We’re continually pushing and working with the city to see how can we get better and what we can do so these issues don’t continue to arise.”

Alexander said more information will be provided at the regularly scheduled fiscal court meeting.