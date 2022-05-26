On Friday, May 20, community members gathered to support the arts and enjoy the annual spring piano showcase.

Under the direction of Kay Crowe, a piano instructor at the Appalachian Arts Alliance, several local students performed songs of their choice. Crowe, who had a 30 year career as a music educator for the Perry County school system where she taught choir, band and general music education, said she feels that the event went really well and said having opportunities like this helps the students tremendously.

“The recital went great. It’s one of the best ones that we’ve had. The students, some had just started with me, some have been taking (classes) a while, but they were so good and for their ages they acted so professional,” said Crowe.

Allowing the students to select their own music for recitals, she said, helps build confidence and creativity. “I let them do that if it’s presentable,” said Crowe. “I feel like when a student gets the basics - they have to like what they play or they will not play. It really boosts their self-esteem up.”

The arts, said Crowe, are a vital part of education and should be taught in public schools. Having that education and opportunities like the recital, she said, help make people happier and more well rounded individuals.

“I just think music is so important. Any kind of art is important especially music, because music, I think, can make you feel better; I think it helps with moods and it really just builds up self-esteem in students,” said Crowe. “I feel like music and the arts need to be taught in public schools. They need to find the funding for it.”

Performances included:

• Miranda Engle performed “Yesterday” by The Beatles;

• Landen Shephard performed “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from The Lion King;

• Mia Lawrence performed “You’ll Be in my Heart” from Tarzan;

• Jimmy Clement performed the Star Wars theme;

• Addison Allen performed “Let It Go” from Frozen;

• Adam Clement performed “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”;

• Kingston Morton performed “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”;

• Isabella Little performed the theme to Encanto;

• Khloe Mosley performed “Amazing Grace” by C. Tomlin;

• Kashlyn Bailey performed “You are my Sunshine”;

• Lucy Clement performed the Titanic theme;

• Willow Campbell performed the theme to Swan Lake;

• Ezekiel Holbrook performed “Still Dre” by Snoop Dogg and Dre;

• Kylie Bartoe performed the Aladdin theme “A Whole New World”;

• Darbi Morton performed “Spring from the Four Seasons” by A. Vivaldi;

• Emma Napier performed “ART” by B. Burnham;

• Ivanka Sharma performed “Symphony No. 5” by Beethoven;

• Kamryn Eversole performed “Clavierstuck” (Fur Elise) by Beethoven;

• Instructor Kaye Crowe performed the Gone With the Wind theme by Max Steiner

Non-participating students included: Wilhelmina Campbell, Braiden Adams, Tyree Kidd and Jennifer Robertson.