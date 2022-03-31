On March 25, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (KY-05) joined state and local officials for a groundbreaking ceremony at the Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County to add a multi-purpose building, campground sites and cabins.

The 60,000-acre park, developed by former surface mining, now interconnects off-road trails from Knott County to Breathitt, Floyd, Magoffin and Perry counties.

Congressman Rogers said this was another example of counties working together and sharing resources to be better.

“It is a region working together to improve itself,” said Rogers. "This project is about so much more than a park and a multi-purpose building – this is about having a place to make memories with your family and friends – and it’s about honoring the strong legacy of our coal mining heritage," he said. "I applaud Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson for his perseverance and his ability to work across county lines to connect our communities and boost our tourism economy."

The adventure park features ATV trails, horseback riding, hiking trails, as well as primitive and modern campsites. This, said Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson, is a great opportunity to bring money into the region through tourism.

"The park is already generating hundreds of thousands of dollars each year, not only impacting tourism in Knott County, but our neighboring counties too. We love giving families and friends a safe place to explore the outdoors and unwind in our beautiful mountains," said Dobson. "We have the infrastructure in place, paving the way for this new multi-purpose building and more camping options.”

In 2019, the park was awarded a $1.7 million grant through the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program, which is now an annual program called the Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER).

Congressman Rogers created the federal program in 2016 with support from Sen. Mitch McConnell to revitalize coal-producing communities hardest-hit by the downturn of the coal industry. “Eastern Kentucky stays with me. We’ve gone through a lot,” said Rogers, explaining that the region lost the timber industry, then the tobacco industry and then the coal industry.

“We always bounced back,” Rogers said.

Over the last seven years, Rogers said, Congress has invested $575 million across six coal mining states with $165 million directly for Kentucky, fueling 63 projects in 23 counties in southern and eastern Kentucky. “Over the last seven years under this program, the federal Abandoned Mine Lands program, the Congress has invested $575 million, with $165 million of that coming directly to Kentucky,” said Rogers. This year, he said, another $25 million will be used to continue the project.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet administers the grant program with approved projects from the Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement.

"We congratulate Mine Made Adventures for taking this initiative,” said Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman. “It’s remarkable to watch our local entrepreneurs, who consider these hills home and take ownership in ensuring the future vitality of the region, develop significant revitalization projects that will impact this area for generations.

“I think we’ve worked really hard the last couple of years to select projects that would get money out into the communities,” Goodman said. “This is just a wonderful project.”

For more information about the Mine Made Adventure Park, visit, minemadepark.com.