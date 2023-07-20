Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon announced in a statement July 20 that his office is launching a special examination of the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
According to the statement, the examination will focus on the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet’s acceptance, administration and expenditure of monies associated with and pertaining to the relief funds, and will cover the timeframe of Dec. 11, 2021 through June 30.
The decision to launch the examination, the statement said, follows a letter sent to Harmon’s office by Rep. Adam Bowling and Sen. Brandon Storm, the co-chairs of the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee. In the letter, the legislators requested an audit of the funds.
In a written response to the committee co-chairs acknowledging the request and notifying them of APA’s decision to conduct a special examination, Assistant State Auditor Farrah Petter stated the APA “…will issue a report that describes any weaknesses or deficiencies identified and offer recommendations to strengthen and improve internal controls and procedures. Pursuant to KRS 43.090, the Public Protection Cabinet (PPC), the state agency administering the Funds, will be required to respond in writing to the draft report within 15 days of receipt and to provide a corrective action plan to the APA and the state legislature within 60 days of the completion of the final examination report.”
Petter’s letter goes on to say that APA will bill the Public Protection Cabinet rather than the relief funds, for its work “…so that the people of the commonwealth can be assured that no money donated for flood or tornado relief will be used to pay for the special examination.”
There is no set date on when APA’s examination of the funds will be completed, the statement said.