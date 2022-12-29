State Auditor Mike Harmon has released its audit report for the Perry County Fiscal Court for Fiscal Year 2020, raising at least 17 issues against the county, according to the findings in the report.

According to the report, findings during the audit included an alleged misappropriation of $201,285 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Federal Program, as well as several other accounting and oversight issues.

According to Perry Judge-Executive Scott Alexander, however, the fiscal court submitted to the DLG (Department for Local Government) to use the COVID funds at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

“We had a signed agreement with the DLG that those funds be used at the jail for cost accrued during the coronavirus,” said Alexander.

Alexander said the money was not misappropriated or misused, but rather, not approved as a qualified use, according to the auditor's office.

“The auditor's office told us that was not a usage that we could use, but we had permission to use it there, before we spent it there, from the DLG,” Alexander said. “We did keep track of it and we submitted where we spent it all. They are questioning if the jail is an eligible expense. We’re saying the jail is an eligible expense. We had written permission to spend it at the jail.”

Findings in the audit included a lack of maintaining adequate control of the reporting process of cash use and receipts.

“That is something they write us up on every year,” Alexander said. “Once again, there is no money gone or no money missing. Every usage of funds that we have used, we have had people review it before we spent it.”

According to Alexander, the county has very few cash transactions and writes receipts for each one.

“We have people who pay at the pool, and we keep up with ticket sales there,” Alexander said. “We also have people who pay cash for an electrical permit and we write receipts for all of those as well. So it’s all documented and accounted for, anytime there is a cash transaction.”

Since the 2020 fiscal year, Alexander said, the county has continued to work and move forward, implementing a lot of new policies.

According to Alexander, at the time of the audit the fiscal court had a newly-appointed treasurer, which contributed to some of the issues raised by the auditor.

“At the end of the day, there is no misuse of funds or no funds missing, I do look at what they write up in the report, and we want to correct anything that we’re capable of correcting within our limitations,” said Alexander.

The auditors also said the county failed to adhere to reporting standards in regards to the record keeping and proper process of transferring funds from one account to any other.

“Once again, in this instance, all of the money is always accounted for, but we need court approval, which we do now, on every transaction,” Alexander said. “If it goes from general fund to road fund or if it goes from general fund to jail fund, any and all transfers, we have to run through court approval. Which we have been doing now for two years.”

Alexander said that a lot of the issues raised in the findings are things on which the county needs to improve.

“There is a lot of stuff that we questioned because it is stuff that had not been reported in the past,” said Alexander.

Alexander said despite the infractions listed in the audit, the fiscal court remains adamant about improving each year.

“Our audits have not been that great, but I point out to people, we’re trying to get better and there is never a misuse of funds,” he said. “We account for and document every transaction and work everyday towards getting better at what we do.”

The auditor’s report indicated the following issues for the audit of the 2020 fiscal year for the Perry County Fiscal Court, saying the court and/or its treasurer:

• Failed to provide adequate oversight over all accounting and financial management practices.

• Did not amend its budget to reflect the transfer of the financial management activities of the Sanitation District No. 1 of Perry County.

• Did not prepare an annual settlement in accordance with KRS 68.020.

• Did not obtain proper approval for all budget amendments.

• Did not properly reconcile the payroll revolving account.

• Did not maintain adequate internal controls over cash, receipts, and the reporting process.

• Failed to properly disclose debt on the quarterly financial report.

• Did not properly budget for and record all debt-related disbursements.

• Failed to make continuing financial disclosures required by bond agreements.

• Obtained financing in the form of a promissory note that exceeds the allowable term permitted.

• Failed to maintain proper accounting records for the Justice Center Corporation Fund.

• The court’s disbursements exceeded approved budgeted appropriations.

• Failed to implement controls over payroll process and approve pay rates for county employees on an annual basis. • Failed to implement proper internal controls over disbursements.

• Did not report accurate encumbrances on the fourth quarter report.

• Did not comply with competitive bidding requirements.

• Has $201, 285 of questioned costs for the Coronavirus Relief Fund Federal Program.

The full audit report is available at, auditor.ky.gov.