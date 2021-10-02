Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department for Public Health have shared details on which populations are recommended to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, as well as a third shot, per federal health guidelines and recommendations.

After the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s amended authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Beshear said on Sept. 27 that his administration recommended the following Kentuckians who received a Pfizer vaccine series get a booster shot six months after their second shot:

• Individuals 65 years old or older;

• Those living in a long-term care facility;

• People who are 18-64 years old who have a medical condition that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 infection — examples of these include diabetes, heart, kidney or lung disease, or a BMI greater than 25; or

• People 18-64 years old who are likely to get exposed at their place of work — examples of high-risk work environments include health care and education.

“What I want to do is clear up any confusion that’s out there and let you know who can get the boosters,” Beshear said. “If you are eligible, go get them. There are plenty of vaccine doses out there.”

The booster shot is not the same as a third shot of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Per John Hopkins Medicine, a booster shot is an additional dose of a vaccine that is given after the protection provided by the original shot(s) has begun to decrease over time. Typically, a patient would receive a booster shot after the immunity from the initial dose(s) naturally starts to wane. The booster is intended to help people maintain their level of immunity for longer.

However, a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is identical to the first two doses and it should be received at least 28 days after the first two doses of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna). The third dose can help protect people with weakened immune systems who did not have a strong enough response to the first two doses of one of the vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna). The FDA has authorized, and the CDC recommends, that those with certain medical conditions that suppress the immune system get a third dose of the same brand of COVID-19 vaccine that they initially received, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Immunocompromised individuals — like people undergoing cancer treatment or who are taking a high dose of an immunosuppressant — are recommended to receive a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after the second shot.

For those who received the Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, no booster dose is recommended at this time.

“It appears that because of these vaccines, new cases may not only be plateauing, but we may be seeing a decrease in cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate,” Beshear said.

Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Federal Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 for people 16 years old or older. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 11 years old in the U.S. yet. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.

Along with vaccinations, the public is highly urged to wear masks whenever they are in public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as frequently wash their hands, clean frequently touched surfaces and areas and practice social distancing.

If a person has tested positive for COVID-19, they should isolate themselves for 10 days from the date the symptoms began or from the date they had their test done. This includes people who test positive and who are (and are not) showing symptoms for the virus. If a person has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they are recommended to quarantine for 10 days from their last exposure.

For more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.