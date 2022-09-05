Weeks after devastating flooding, the City of Buckhorn remains without water due to damaged distribution lines to the Hazard Water District, which supplies the city’s water. However, according to a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, two simultaneous relief efforts are in progress to resupply the city.
Hazard — which has been restoring its own water system — has made significant progress and is now able to pump water to a holding tank in Buckhorn, which when filled, will supply water to the city, the statement said.
Meanwhile, crews from the Kentucky Rural Water Association plus organized volunteers from water companies across the commonwealth are checking the 13 miles of water line between Hazard and Buckhorn.
As a second option, Buckhorn also may be able to get water from an unused emergency line connected to the Breathitt County Water District. This connection is set to be tested in about two weeks. If successful, it could supply water to almost half of the city.
To give immediate relief to residents of Buckhorn, the statement said, state officials have redirected mobile showers, bathroom and washer/drier units, as well as water tanks from other areas that could be used in tandem with the WaterStep Water On Wheels cart already deployed in the city.