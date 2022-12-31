The state’s highest court recognized one of its former members Dec. 13, as a portrait of former Associate Justice Janet Stumbo was unveiled at a ceremony inside the court’s chambers in Frankfort.

Stumbo was joined by family and friends at the event, including James Butler, who gave the opening prayer, as well as local Floyd County attorney John Rosenberg who introduced Stumbo.

“Some 29 years ago in this courtroom, Janet gave me the honor to introduce her to this court, so I feel doubly honored to have her ask me to speak to you today,” said Rosenberg.

Stumbo, a graduate of Belfry High School graduated from the University of Kentucky School of Law in 1980. Upon graduation, she accepted a clerkship under Court of Appeals Judge Howard Harris whose office was located in Prestonsburg.

The following year, Stumbo joined Arnold Turner Law firm, where she served as assistant county attorney under Turner as well.

The young attorney joined the Board of Directors of the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund (AppalReD), where she was even elected chairwoman in 1983.

“I appreciated Janet’s leadership so much,” Rosenberg said. “Those were difficult years for legal services, as we faced a lot of political opposition, including unfriendly monitoring visits from our own funding agency. Nevertheless, Janet led the Board in defending us against hostile criticisms, particularly when we filed controversial lawsuits against corporate interests or public officials.”

In 1989, Stumbo ran in the special election for Kentucky Court of Appeals, upon the election of Justice Dan Jack Combs to the Supreme Court. At the time, there were few female lawyers in the commonwealth, let alone serving on the bench.

She was given little chance to win the special election. However, due to tireless campaigning and a grassroots effort, Stumbo was the highest vote-getter, and would go on to win the general, making her only the second woman in Kentucky history to serve the appellate court.

In 1993, on the news of Justice Combs’ resignation from the Supreme Court due to health reasons, Stumbo ran in the special election to fill his seat.

In what was a hard-fought race against two other well-known candidates, Stumbo became the first woman elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Stumbo was re-elected without opposition in 1996, and served a full eight-year term. She remained on the court until 2004, where she lost a hotly contested race to another long-time Eastern Kentucky justice, Will T. Scott.

However, Stumbo would return to the bench in 2006, as she was once again elected to the Court of Appeals where she served until 2018.

Upon stepping down from the Court of Appeals, Stumbo, along with her husband, attorney Ned Pillerdorf, focused their time and attention to helping those defrauded by disgraced Social Security attorney Eric C. Conn, in what was the biggest Social Security scandal in the nation’s history.

Besides representing Conn’s former clients, Stumbo and her husband are heavily involved in The David School where Pillerdorf serves as basketball coach, and the Floyd County Animal Shelter.

Stumbo and Pillerdorf have been instrumental in having a new shelter built, an endeavor that continues today.

Rosenberg even spoke of how the couple recently helped out neighbors who live across the street.

“Recently, their neighbors across the street had a serious electrical fire which made their house uninhabitable. Janet and Ned opened up their house to this family of four who lived with them for several weeks until they could return to their own house. That’s love in capital letters,” Rosenberg said.