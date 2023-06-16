The Summer Food Service Program, which is administered by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), will provide meals at no cost from June through August to children 18 and under who are from low-income families.

KDE partners with school districts and community organizations statewide to offer nutritious meals, recreational fun and educational activities while school is out of session.

More than 1,800 sites will serve meals this summer to Kentucky children. The number of Summer Food Service Program meals and meal sites has increased annually for the past five years as more awareness of, and participation in, the program has occurred.

The Summer Food Service Program is part of the National Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In Hazard and Perry County, locations include:

Roy G Eversole Elementary School;

Hazard Independent Schools Mobile Route #1;

Hazard Independent Schools Mobile Route #2;

Consolidated Baptist Church;

Hazard Middle School;

East Perry Elementary;

Maple Street Church of God;

Combs First Baptist Church;

A.B. Combs;

Hazard High School;

Perry County Park;

Perry County Central High School;

West Perry Elementary;

West Perry Mobile #1;

West Perry Mobile #2;

Big Creek Baptist;

First Creek Baptist Church;

Robert W Combs Elementary School;

South Perry Mobile; and

Happy Freewill Baptist Church

While locations and meal service times vary across the state, there are several ways to find a Summer Food Service Program site, including: texting “Food” or “Comida” to, 304-304; visiting https://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks; or calling the USDA Hunger Hotline at (866) 348-6479.

Families seeking food assistance for their children can also contact the USDA National Hunger Hotline, operated by Hunger Free America. The hotline can be reached Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. atm 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479).