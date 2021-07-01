On June 26, Little Theatre of Hazard returned to celebrate 15 years of Summer In the Park.

Summer in the Park began in 2006 and is held at the Bobby Davis Park annually.

During the event, local artists set up tables and presented their artwork. One of the artists at this year’s event, Grant West, a Hazard native, said the event served as the debut for his artwork. West sold several nature themed items such as walking sticks, knives, sculptures and more made from wood, bones and other elements from nature.

“I don’t know what you call it. I just see something,” said West. “Whatever is in there comes out, I bring it out. It goes through me, it tells me what it wants to be I guess,” he said.

After the art show, the Little Theatre Youth Players presented “Hamlet, What Was the Question?” by Geoff Bamber on the Greg Clay Stage in the upper field. The show included a few adults this year in addition to the youth players. This year’s players included: Linda Baker, Margie Duff, Haylee Burgett, Erika Dixon, Tomika Dixon, Shaela Dixon, Mallie Coots, Mabel Coots, Addison Combs, Avery Combs, AJ Combs, Trevor Baker, Emery Napier, Shane Engle, Kortney Gross, Seth Lewis, Alaina Baker, Kaleigh Barrett, Eli Abner, Marinda Engle, Latosha Lindon and Billy Ritchie.

Bobby Duff, director of photography, said the show went really well and many of the actors showed improvement from the past.

“Two years ago we had a couple girls who were 8 and 10, Kaleigh and Alaina, and they’re in starring roles right now,” said Duff. “It’s very impressive seeing kids go from barely remembering their lines to being in starring roles.”

This year, said Duff, the Little Theater of Hazard did some things they hadn’t done in the past.

“We shot promos this year, we’ve never done that before. We had commercials on the radio, I don’t think they’ve done that before,” said Duff.

The show, he said, was a success and the Little Theatre was happy to hold the event.

“The kids did an amazing job,” said Duff.

DVDs of the performance are available for $10 per purchase. If anyone is interested in a DVD, please contact Terry Thies, Victoria Halcomb or Bobby Duff via Facebook.