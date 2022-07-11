Throughout the summer, local children have been participating in SummerBoost Camp, enjoying multiple educational and recreational activities. The camp lasted for five weeks and ended June 30.

Students could participate in the camp if they attended kindergarten last year through fourth grade this year.

Jolene Gross, Save the Children coordinator at Roy G. Eversole Elementary School, said the camp is a way to keep children engaged and active while school is out during the summer.

“We have reading programs and math programs, but we also use this time to do community engagement and help the kids get more involved in the community and just do different fun activities through the summer,” said Gross. “We also do healthy choices which it gets them physical activity to try to keep them off their tablets and things like that through the summer.”

This year's camp, said Gross, featured a variety of educational and recreational activities including a visit from the Hazard Fire Department and Hazard Police Department; trips to Malibu Jacks, to the Pavilion and to the Bounce House; canvas painting at the senior citizens building; a parade for the nursing home; and playing in the city's splash pad.

“Every Friday is Fun Friday, so every Friday we have done some type of field trip or activity,” said Gross. “This last week is considered Fun Week, so instead of doing the reading and math we have done an activity each day.”

This year's camp, said Gross, was successful.

“It has been great,” she said. “I can't think of anything I would have changed about it. Everything just fell into place and went wonderful.”