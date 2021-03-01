As Kentucky begins to see its COVID-19 cases decline and its rate of vaccinations increase, the Kentucky Supreme Court has amended two orders to allow courts to begin easing restrictions on in-person access. Administrative Order 2021-06 replaces Administrative Order 2021-01 in its entirety and Administrative Order 2021-07 replaces Administrative Order 2021-02 in its entirety. Both orders are effective April 1, 2021.

Here is a brief overview of the amendments:

Administrative Order 2021-06: Health and Safety Requirements

Includes jurors in the list of individuals permitted into a court facility.

Allows judges to schedule individual cases for in-person hearings effective May 1, 2021.

Extends the date for mail-in renewal driver’s licenses to June 30, 2021, per Transportation Cabinet Order 112400.

Ends 50/50 staffing and Special Leave effective May 1, 2021.

Authorizes teleworking to continue.

Extends the date for Kentucky Court of Justice committees to meet in-person to May 1, 2021.

Administrative Order 2021-07: Court Proceedings

Extends the date to begin jury trials to May 1, 2021.

Allows grand juries to proceed on April 1, 2021.

Clarifies the extension of the 60-day rule under RCr 5.22(3).

Eliminates reference to the CARES Act and removes the requirement for the AOC 1027 Form in eviction filings.

Refers to the eviction moratorium in the CDC Order and the Healthy at Home rental assistance program.

Extends the date to begin judicial sales to May 1, 2021.

Extends the date to begin show cause hearings for nonpayment to July 1, 2021.