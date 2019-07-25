Suspect in Bobby Davis Park murder pleads not guilty

The Leslie County man who was arrested in connection with last week’s murder of Marlena Holland Howard Hurt, 37, of Hazard, at the Bobby Davis Park had his first court appearance since his arrest.
On July 23, Anthony Ray Lewis, 48, formerly of Yeaddiss, appeared in Perry District Court for arraignment, at which time he pleaded not guilty.
Officials with the Hazard Police Department said that Hurt’s body had several puncture wounds, her throat had been slit and she had wounds from blunt force trauma. According to court documents, Lewis told HPD officials he met Hurt at a stone structure in the park. The spot Lewis described, documents said, was located inside of the same structure where a blood-soaked piece of concrete was found nearby.
“Blood splatter was noted on the interior walls, along with blood smudged hand prints which indicate a struggle had taken place prior to the victim becoming deceased,” HPD Capt. Zach Miller wote in the documents.
During the investigation, documentation said, a male was interviewed and stated that Lewis admitted to killing the victim. The conversation took place at the Hope House where Lewis was residing, said documents. During a search for the suspect, Miller wrote, a bed sheet on Lewis’s bed at the Hope House was discovered with apparent bloodstains present.
Lewis’s bail is set in the amount of $500,000, secured by cash or property. He will not receive bail credit as he was declared a danger to others, and if released on bail, he is not to leave his home except for court or a medical emergency.
Lewis is currently being lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail. His is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 6.
