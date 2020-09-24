Recently, the suspect in a July murder was indicted in Perry County, and was scheduled to appear in court this week.
In July, James Noble, 55, of Krypton, was arrested and charged with murder and resisting arrest. This month, Noble was indicted on those charges. Noble, the indictment said, committed the offense of murder by striking his brother, Douglas Noble, in the head with an object and running over him several times with his ATV. James Noble, the indictment said, did not abide to verbal commands and resisted arrest by the Special Response Team.
Officials with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 said that on that day in July, they received a call stating that a man had been located unconscious on Chavies-Dunraven Road. Troopers with KSP Post 13, as well as Perry County Ambulance, were called to the scene in the Chavies community. Upon arrival, KSP officials said, Douglas Noble, 52, of Chavies, was located and transported to the Hazard ARH Medical Center. The victim, said KSP, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.
The preliminary investigation determined that Doug Noble had been involved in an altercation with James Noble when he was severely injured, said KSP officials. Troopers were able to locate James Noble at a residence on Highway 451 in the Krypton community. A barricade situation ensued and KSP’s Special Response Team was called in to assist, said KSP. James Noble finally exited the residence after several hours, and was taken into custody, said KSP officials.
Noble was scheduled to appear in Perry County Circuit Court for his arraignment Sept. 24.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
