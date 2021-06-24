During the June 22 meeting of the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce, held at SYKES in Chavies, representatives of SYKES and their current client, Intuit, revealed some of the changes made during the recent renovation to the building.

Among the changes were changes to the lobby, breakroom and production areas to make them all more modern and inviting for employees and guests.

“It’s changed a lot in the last 20 years. We have different clients, different leaders and now we have this new renovated state of the art building,” said Tracy Davis, a SYKES recruiter. “Our Chavies location has been in the community for over 20 years. During this time SYKES has hosted numerous clients.”

She said the building formerly housed Bank of America and Frontier Communications and is now housing Intuit.

The company, said Davis, is hoping to continue growing throughout the year.

“SYKES currently has 250 employees with the goal of expanding to 450 employees by quarter one of 2022. As a recruiter, that is my goal,” she said.

Erica Knight, community relations coordinator and a recruiter at SYKES, said the changes made to the building reflect the company’s desire to create an atmosphere that is welcoming for people and show the company’s goal of being more than a job.

“This is obviously a new SYKES,” said Knight. “We’re here not only as a client in your community, not only to be part of your employment, but we’re going to invest in your community in any way possible. We’re always looking to be not viewed as just an employer, but we want to be viewed as a community partner. We don’t want to be just a job and a place to work, we want to be a career for these folks. We want to be a place they want to come to work everyday. That’s our goal.”