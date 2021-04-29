Throughout April, The Rising Center and the Care Cottage have been partnering to raise awareness of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). On Thursday, April 22, The Rising Center and the Care Cottage, along with several community partners, held “Take Back the Night” at the Perry County Park. The event, which was part of The Rising Center’s SAAPM events, was dedicated to show available resources and community support for victims and survivors of sexual assault and/or abuse.

Terrah Combs, the director of the Rising Center, said The Rising Center and Care Cottage have been working together closely this month for several events and activities. “Take Back the Night,” said Combs, was one of the main events for SAAPM.

“It’s no secret that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This particular event was the culmination of that month for us,” said Combs.

Other events and activities were held leading up to “Take Back the Night,” she said. April 1 marked the first day of SAAPM and was kicked off locally with three events. The Care Cottage hosted “Wear Blue Day” to raise awareness and support of child abuse prevention, and also began their “Child Abuse Prevention Month Community Scavenger Hunt” and their “Child Abuse Awareness Competition.” On April 5, SAAPM activities

continued when representatives of the Rising Center and Care Cottage met with city officials at Hazard City Hall for the signing of a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM).

“At the beginning of this month, we started by meeting with all of our mayors in eight counties and we were able to get proclamations signed in Jackson, Hazard, Hyden and Hindman,” said Combs explaining that half of their service area’s mayors signed a proclamation in support of SAAPM. “Basically those mayors recognized sexual violence as a problem and they declared April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and we appreciate them for doing that.”

The proclamation declared April as a time to draw attention to the prevalence of sexual violence and educate individuals and communities about how to prevent it. This year, stated the proclamation, is the 20th anniversary of SAAPM and the theme of this year’s campaign is “We Can Build Safe Online Spaces.” The spaces created, said officials, will be built on foundational values of practicing consent, keeping children safe and supporting survivors.

On Tuesday, April 6, the Rising Center and Care Cottage sponsored a “Day of Action: Wear Teal Day,” where community members were encouraged to wear teal clothing items and posted photos using #SAAPM. Teal, said representatives of the Rising Center and Care Cottage, is the color of sexual violence prevention. The Rising Center hosted a drive-thru open house on April 7. During the open house, community members were able to meet the staff of the Rising Center and get some free Rising Center items. April 18-24 was “Volunteer Appreciation Week,” and the Rising Center staff took that time to thank the volunteers who are vital in helping support survivors. The center, said Rising Center representatives, can always use more volunteers. To volunteer, contact the volunteer coordinator at 606-373-6146.

On April 22, the Rising Center hosted “Take Back the Night” at the Perry County Park, where several community members and organizations gathered to show support for victims and survivors of sexual abuse and assault. Combs opened the evening and defined the problem that the two organizations were trying to tackle with the community’s support.

“Take Back the Night is an event that kind of does exactly what it says — it takes back the night. The night is thought of as a time that is dangerous for women and children, and we want to create a community and a world where no time of day is dangerous for women, that all times of day, both day time and night time, are safe for women and children,” Combs said. “We have an excellent team at The Rising Center and our ultimate desire is to see survivors build resilience and heal.

“Everyone at some point in their life has experienced some kind of trauma,” said Combs.

The event, she said, addressed several forms of sexual violence that can lead to trauma.

“Sexual harassment, stalking, sexual assault, rape, sex trafficking, incest, childhood sexual abuse and any other type of sexual violence — that is a problem,” she said. The Rising Center, she said, helps individuals with each of those types of violence.

Another topic Combs discussed involved the use of substances during acts of sexual violence. Often, she said, when an act of sexual violence is committed, substance use is involved to alter the mental and/or physical state of the victim. This, she said, means consent was not able to be properly given. Additionally, said Combs, addiction can be a result from traumatic situations such as sexual assault.

“There is a significant intersection between substance use and sexual violence. Recent research literature reveals that there is a stronger link between trauma and substance abuse than there is between obesity and diabetes; that’s huge,” said Combs. “What we want to make clear is that no matter the context in which substances were involved, sexual violence is never justified.”

In small areas like Perry County, she said, people tend to think those types of things don’t happen much, but they do.

“In Eastern Kentucky we like to see ourselves as different from the rest of the nation, and we are. We’re rich in culture, we run at a slower pace here and that’s a good thing, but in some ways we’re not all that different,” said Combs.

Sexual violence, she said, occurs everywhere without discrimination.

“Sexual violence does not discriminate. It can happen anywhere, even here. It doesn’t matter your socioeconomic status, it doesn’t matter your gender, it doesn’t matter your race. It can happen at your home, your job, social gatherings, churches, extracurricular activities and anywhere in your community,” she said.

The numbers, she said, are staggering.

“Nationally the statistics say that one in five women will be sexually assaulted in the United States each year, and one in 67 men will be sexually assaulted,” said Combs. “The statistics for children are that one in four girls are sexually abused by the age of 18 in the United States and so are one in six boys.” Combs said in the eight counties they serve, The Rising Center served 249 survivors in the 2020 fiscal year.

This year, she said, they have already served nearly that amount and it is just a few months into 2021.

“So far in 2021, we’re not finished with that yet, we’ve already served 237 survivors,” said Combs. All across the state, she said, rape crisis centers saw a dramatic increase in crisis calls after the pandemic began, because there were no eyes or ears out there for survivors. During that time, Combs said, victims were isolated and maybe at home with their perpetrators. The Rising Center and other crisis centers are now starting to see the impact of that with the dramatic increase in crisis calls, she said.

“Across the state in all of the 13 rape crisis centers, including The Rising Center, we keep data about how many people we serve and we do it, every three months we turn in this data. Right around March of 2020 when the pandemic hit that’s when we saw an increase in services (begin) and so I think that’s evident just in the fact that in 2020 we served 249 and here 2021 is not even over yet and we’re already almost at that number,” Combs said.

Once Combs defined the problem and gave examples of what can commonly occur, Hazard Police Department Chief Minor Allen spoke about how local law enforcement tries to support survivors. The keynote speaker, Kathleen Niestadt, president of Survivor’s Corner, shared her account of being a survivor of child sexual abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault, and also encouraged local survivors and victims to seek help from the available resources.

After the presentations and speakers were finished, there was a survivor story walk around the park, as well as a candlelight vigil and prayer ceremony. The community was able to interact during these events. The story walk displayed mannequins of varying ages clothed in items matching local stories that were submitted anonymously, and had those stories attached. The Story Walk, said Combs, was similar to the “What Was She Wearing?” campaign and was directed at ending or addressing the issue of victim blaming. Mark Combs, the pastor of Summit Community Church, led the event attendees in a moment of silence for survivors and prayed during the candlelight vigil.

Throughout the event, several community organizations had booths or tables set up in partnership, including Operation UNITE, Kentucky State Police, Hazard Police Department, LKLP Safe House, Kentucky River District Health Department and more. Representatives from the Care Cottage and The Rising Center said they were appreciative of the support shown by the community partners as well as the community members who attended the event.

“It is wonderful to see the community come out and support this, because that’s not what survivors get a lot of the time. They often feel isolated and like no one believes them, or no one supports them, or they’re just getting on people’s nerves when they’re real human beings with a real problem that is hard for other people to understand, because if they did understand it would be hard for them to sleep at night,” said Combs. “For our community to come out and support them is huge, because they are sending the message to survivors that we see you, we hear you and we believe you.”

Pamela Carey, the executive director of the Care Cottage, agreed, and added that by seeing the organizations work together, it can better help people understand the support and resources available.

“I think it’s wonderful to have the community out to support us. I also think it is great for the community to see us and The Rising Center supporting each other, because we see kids ages 0-17 and then The Rising Center sees ages 18 and above, so we work hand-in-hand to help prevent sexual assault and help kids and adults heal from that,” said Carey.

SAAPM events continued throughout this week. The Care Cottage hosted “Blue Sunday: A Day of Prayer for Abused Children” on April 25. Additionally, The Rising Center and Care Cottage both sponsored “Denim Day” on April 28, and community members were encouraged to wear denim and post photos using #SAAPM.

To contact the Rising Center’s rape crisis hot line, call, 1-800-375-7273 (1-800-375-RAPE).