With tax season among us, community leaders and local businesses hope to highlight how free IRS and Kentucky-sponsored tax preparation services can empower taxpayers to save during tax time. On Feb. 28, Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobellini, Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander and other community leaders in Hazard gathered at the Perry County Public Library to participate in a Taxpayer Empowerment briefing hosted by Tax Time Allies. The event was held to inform local residents about Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Kentucky-sponsored free tax preparation options available this tax season including the Free File, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs.
The briefing, event officials said, marked the first time Tax Time Allies visited the city of Hazard, one of five communities across the U.S. taking part in Intuit’s Prosperity Hub initiative aimed at bringing full-time jobs, vocational training and educational resources. Since its inception, the program has created 1,500 new jobs and will fund approximately 1,500 additional full-time jobs by 2021.
During the briefing, Mobellini discussed how free IRS and Kentucky-sponsored tax preparation resources are helping improve the financial well-being of low and moderate-income taxpayers across Hazard.
“Hazard is proud to be a part of Intuit’s Prosperity Hub program and we’re thrilled to be here today raising awareness for how members of our community can take steps towards improving their financial well-being,” said Mobellini. “For taxpayers here in Hazard, free IRS-sponsored tax preparation services like VITA, TCE and Free File are vital to helping them file their tax returns on time and take control of their financial futures.”
Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander also spoke briefly during the event, explaining how taxpayers across Hazard can take advantage of free IRS and Kentucky-sponsored tax preparation resources.
“The goal of today’s event is to ensure that everyone will leave here today with the information and tools they need to make the most of the tax time moment,” said Alexander. “Free tax preparation resources like Free File, VITA and TCE can help everyone here capitalize on this opportunity to file their taxes for free and ultimately put more money into their pockets.”
Cena Whitaker, chief financial officer for L.K.L.P. Community Action Council, spoke about how her organization helps taxpayers in Hazard take advantage of free IRS-sponsored services to save at tax time.
“The L.K.L.P. Community Action Council is a private, non-profit corporation whose mission is to empower Kentucky individuals and families, improve the quality of life in our communities and combat poverty by providing the necessary knowledge, skills, and resources,” said Whitaker. “We are proud to join leading members of the Hazard community to talk about how taking advantage of free IRS-sponsored tax preparation resources can help individuals and families in our community take steps toward creating a brighter financial future.”
“These are the only government-sponsored tax preparation services being provided by the industry completely free of charge, while not costing the American taxpayer a cent,” said Susan Mason, representing the Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation, the sponsor of the Tax Time Allies initiative. Mason continued, explaining her organization’s support for these programs and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of countless taxpayer. “This has always been an easy decision for us because, simply put, it is the right thing to do.”
To learn more about the Tax Time Allies program, visit, www.TaxTimeAllies.org. For more information about free IRS-sponsored tax preparation resources like Free File, VITA, or TCE, visit, irs.gov/filing/e-file-options. To find a local free tax prep site, visit www.irs.gov/vita. You can also visit the Kentucky Department of Revenue website at, https://revenue.ky.gov/ and search for “Free File” to see the list of companies offering both a free federal and state return.
