Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center (EKVC) has been selected as one of several venues across Kentucky to host the Kentucky Arts Council’s traveling exhibit titled “The Kentucky Veterans Project.” The exhibit will be available at EKVC through Sept. 30.
This exhibit features artwork by Kentucky’s military veterans and loved ones of those who have served. The Kentucky Veterans Project exhibit was on display in the Kentucky state capitol for one month before beginning its yearlong tour around the Commonwealth in December.
The Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center is located at 200 Veterans Drive, Hazard and is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Veterans whose art will appear in The Kentucky Veteran Project exhibit, listed by name, county and branch of service, are:
• Members of American Legion Post 74, Trigg, all branches,
• Herb Bradshaw, Jefferson, Army
• Raymond Bridewell Sr., Campbell, Army
• Ember Canada-Kawarada, Fayette, Army
• David Coffey, Wayne, Army
• DeAnna Deneen, Jefferson, Air Force
• Darren Douglass, Fayette, Marine Corps
• Norma Drish, Jefferson, Army
• Greg Elswick, Madison, Army
• Damon Farmer, Woodford, Army
• James Gundy Jr., Lincoln, Army
• James Kessinger, Anderson, Army
• Rick Mjos, Calloway, Army
• Kimberly Mohammed, Hardin, Army
• Bobby Newton Sr., Fayette, Army
• Bert Norris, Madison, Air Force
• Patti Poe, Warren, Army
• Scott Raymond, Boone, Army
• Jimmy Riley, Estill, Army
• Mark Selter, Marion, Army
• Stacy Wayne, Franklin, Navy/Marine Corps
In addition, family members of veterans were invited to submit work for the exhibit. Loved ones whose art was selected, listed by name, county, relation to veteran, title of work and artistic medium, include:
• Breanna Burkhead, Garrard, grandchild of an Army veteran
• James Burkhead, Garrard, grandchild of an Army veteran
• Lori Burkhead, Garrard, grandchild of an Army veteran
• Connie Burkmeier, Kenton, spouse of an Army veteran
• Jack Girard, Fayette, child of an Army veteran
• Joseph Harvey, Fayette, spouse of an Army veteran
• Kelsey Janes, Edmonson, child of an Army veteran
• Jeremiah Jury, Owen, grandchild of an Army veteran
• Kristy Jury, Owen, child of an Army veteran
• Terri Maddin-Miller, Boone, spouse of an Army veteran
• Casey McKinney, Jefferson, child of an Air Force veteran
• Kamila Mohammed, Hardin, child of an Army veteran
• David Neace, Jessamine, child of an Army veteran
• Linda Pierce, Christian, child of an Army veteran
• Judy Rosati, Jefferson, child of an Army veteran
• Marcheta Sparrow, Franklin, child of an Army veteran
• Nancy Stalls, Christian, child of an Army veteran
• Paula Stone-Buckner, Montgomery, child of an Army veteran
• Kopana Terry, Fayette, child of an Army veteran
• Marie Waddell Pearson, Fayette, child of an Army veteran
• Angela Wells, Jefferson, spouse of an Air Force veteran
For more information on The Kentucky Veterans Project Exhibit, contact Activities Director Matthew Sabin at, (606) 435-7461, or, matthew.sabin@ky.gov
