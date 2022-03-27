The Leopard Rose Boutique had its official opening March 14 in Hazard.

Gracie Sumner, owner of the Leopard Rose Boutique, said she and a friend started the business online a few years ago, but her friend had to leave the business so she continued on her own.

“I’ve been doing Facebook for a couple of years – Facebook Lives and websites,” said Sumner. Last year when her friend left, Sumner said, she rented a booth at the Mother Goose Gift Shop for approximately six months before opening up a physical location of her own.

Since opening, Sumner said, the community has been very supportive.

“It’s been good, real good. A lot better than what I expected,” said Sumner. “It’s exciting.”

This dream, she said, is something she never imagined for herself, but she is grateful for the opportunity. “I never dreamed I’d be here, that’s for sure. I’m a recovering addict,” Sumner said.

The Leopard Rose Boutique is located in the same building as Paradise Pizza next to the Mother Goose. The boutique sells a variety of styles of clothing, shoes, jewelry and other accessories.

For more details about the business, visit their Facebook page or their website at, www.theleopardroseboutique.com.