April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), and one local organization has already begun to celebrate and spread the word about their mission. The Rising Center will be hosting several events throughout April in honor of SAAPM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, center officials said, the in-person events had to be altered for an online format. The center's staff invites community members to join in and participate in their events.
The changes, said Kristy Eversole, project manager at the Rising Center, were necessary to continue their show of support for victims while still practicing social distancing. The whole situation, she said, has been stressful for many people, and she hopes that the activities help people in some way.
“This is a really hard time for everybody,” said Eversole, explaining that the center staff knows coping skills, but they still worry about the pandemic, so they know how hard it must be for others. “It's hard for us trying to imagine what someone who doesn't have our training is going through, especially if they're a victim of abuse or they're being assaulted."
The situation, she said, is a really hard thing for people if their home isn't safe. Being able to keep in touch with people through Facebook Live and other online resources, said Eversole, has let victims know that the center is still there for them, and “has been a blessing” for the center staff to have that reassurance that their clients are safe.
The center held their first event last week, on April 3, in the form of a virtual open house of the center via Facebook Live. Another event, the “Day of Action,” was held on Tuesday, April 7. On that day, community members across the county participated and wore teal-colored clothing items in support of SAAPM, and to honor the 39.1 percent of women and 18.3 percent of men in Kentucky who have experienced sexual violence.
On Monday, April 13, two events will begin, one being a week-long event and the other lasting for the remainder of the month.
The annual “Chalk the Walk” week will last from April 13-17. During that week, people from all over will be encouraged to draw or write with chalk on sidewalks or driveways. The center's staff suggests that the images and symbols reflect the mission of SAAPM (ribbons, statistics, phrases and others), or provide hope and support to victims who may see the chalk art. To continue practicing social distancing, the center will not be meeting at the local colleges as they have in previous years.
The “Kindness Rocks” event will begin April 13, and will last until the end of the month. Eversole said representatives from the Rising Center will paint rocks and hide them around the community for people to find. Once found, she said, people should post them online and tag the Rising Center to be entered into a drawing for a grand prize at the end of the month. Small prizes will be awarded as the rocks are found, said Eversole.
On April 29, the center will host “Denim Day,” requesting that people wear denim jeans and/or other denim items. This movement, Rising Center officials said, began in response to a legal decision in Italy, where a rape conviction was overturned as a result of the tight jeans a survivor was wearing during an assault. Women legislators, said center staff representatives, responded in protest by wearing denim, causing the action to quickly become a worldwide event.
The center had planned to have a proclamation signing with Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini on April 1, but it was postponed to a later date that has yet to be determined. Once a date is scheduled, Eversole said, the center will hold the signing and stream it on Facebook Live.
Eversole said representatives from the Rising Center will continue to post updates, information and resources online so they can remain interactive with the community. The center’s services and resources, she said, are still running 24/7 and the hotlines still work, however, in-person services have been altered. The crisis hotline is, 1-800-262-7491.
“Just because they're being told to stay home in social distancing, doesn't mean their rights as a victim change,” said Eversole.
The center's staff encourages all community members to participate in each event and to take photos during each event and post them to the Center's Facebook page with #SAAPM. Staff members at the Rising Center will be monitoring their Facebook page for posts during each event and will randomly select prize winners throughout the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.