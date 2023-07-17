The Sensational Barnes Brothers bringing gospel soul to Whitesburg July 20

The Sensational Barnes Brothers, who will be performing July 20 as part of the Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series, are a melting pot of the old and the new. As Pop Matters states, “The brothers run through a spectrum of moods and modes in their gospel soul, often bridging the gap between, say, the Soul Stirrers and Stax, all the while keeping a local flavor.”

The brothers are able to dive deep into their roots, creating a sound that reflects the music of their history, all the while drawing in a modern-day audience.

From playing in their family living room to recording their first album from a legendary 1970s catalog, The Sensational Barnes Brothers have created a place for themselves in the music industry.

“We performed a lot,” recalls Courtney. “In our performances, my mom and dad would do the first section. They would sing, and we would be the background. Then in the next set it flipped over to where the children would do our thing, and that would be the Barnes Family concert.”

Before the release of their debut album, the brothers solidified their role as musicians by working with legends of soul and R&B as well as modern day award winning artists.

Family was and is a huge part of the creation of The Sensational Barnes Brothers. Their father Calvin “Duke” Barnes made his way through the world with his beloved wife Deborah who was the daughter of Rev. James L. Gleese, who founded the Beale Street Mission for Blacks/Negroes, and music came to her even more naturally.

For a time, Deborah was a Raelette, one of the background singers for the genius of soul, before love, marriage and children demanded that she leave the touring life behind.

The family carried on as musical collaborators for years and still play and sing together, even with their father gone. In 2015, the family released an album, Family Tree before Chris and Courtney began The Sensational Barnes Brothers as a duo.

The show will open at 6:30 p.m. with The Close, a trio of introspective lyricists who pen genre-blending melodies wrapped in stellar harmonies from Nashville. The Sensational Barnes

Brothers take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Farmer’s Market and CANE Community Meal at 5 p.m. The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series is at the Mountain Heritage Stage in downtown Whitesburg. These family friendly, free outdoor concerts occur Thursdays from June 1- July 27, with the final show July 28. Music starts at 6:30 with headliners on at 7:30.

The Whitesburg Farmer's Market and free CANE community meal start at 5pm.

Rain site is the Appalshop solar pavilion, two blocks from the Mountain Heritage Stage. The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series is a project of the Cowan Community Center and partners the City of Whitesburg, the Mountain Heritage Festival Committee, Appalshop, Letcher Tourism, Whitesburg Farmer's Market and CANE Kitchen.

The series is supported in part by the Levitt Foundation, which partners with communities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together. For more information, www. levitt.org.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is the presenting sponsor of the series. The platinum sponsors are double kwik, Appalachian Impact Fund, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Mark Energy, and CANE Kitchen. Gold sponsors are Kentucky Power, Appalachian Wireless, Cumberland Gap Water and Matt Butler Law.

Our silver sponsors are Mountain Association, Parkway Pharmacy, Artemes, Annie's Frugal Finery, TVS Cable, Horn & Associates Drilling, Whitaker Bank, Community Trust Bank, Hicks & Funfsinn Law, Senior Solutions and Bell Engineering.