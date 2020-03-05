On Saturday, Feb. 29, Hazard’s third annual “A Night to Shine” was held at the First Federal Center of the Hazard Community and Technical College. The event, hosted by Journey Christian Church and sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, provided a prom night experience for individuals with disabilities. The event, organizers said, is intended for individuals ages 14 and up; however, their church never turns anyone away.
Cassandra Johnson, a member of Journey Christian Church and one of the event planners/organizers, said the event was started because years ago Journey Church would send a team of people to Southland Christian Church for the Jesus Prom, because it was the closest location that offered the experience. Then some of the team members wanted to try hosting an event themselves, so the church members decided to try it, she said. During that first event in Hazard, Journey Church held a Jesus Prom and was later nominated to the Tim Tebow Foundation. The church went through the process and was approved to start doing the “A Night to Shine” events, so they have applied for the grant each year since then, said Johnson.
“I think it is something that is needed in our community. As you can see, we have so many adults with disabilities and we just wanted to have a night just for them,” said Johnson. “It’s overwhelming just to see the smiles on their faces and to see that they know they are loved.”
“It’s an awesome night,” said Ben Fugate, lead pastor at Journey Christian Church, adding that he tries to stay strong, but it is an emotional evening. “When you see (their) faces light up and you see people truly having their night to shine, it just kind of rips you apart all over again, but at the same time when you see the faces light up it makes every ounce of effort and work it makes it count and reminds you why you do what you do.”
“What I love about “A Night to Shine” the most is that I believe the people that are here tonight are some of God’s favorite sons and daughters, and it is just a night to lavish love on them, so they can have all the light and all the attention and know that there is a community of people that sees them, knows them and loves them like God does,” said Fugate.
The event is usually hosted simultaneously around the world in more than 650 host churches across all 50 states and in more than 20 countries, however this year Hazard’s event was rescheduled due to weather.
“Usually it is the Friday after Valentine’s Day, but because of weather we had to reschedule for tonight and it’s turned out pretty good,” said Johnson.
Each year Journey Church has hosted the event, the crowd has increased and this year’s event has had the highest turnout so far, said Johnson.
“This is the biggest crowd we’ve had in the past three years which is a good thing. They look forward to this night all year long,” said Johnson.
Fugate said he feels that rescheduling the event had the church members worried, but it turned out to be surprisingly beneficial in this case.
“A lot of times when you have to reschedule events, that second date is like an offspring that suffers what it could have been originally, and there’s always that little risk,” said Fugate. “To our surprise, it’s been amazing and I think we have a bigger crowd tonight than we would have had on the regular scheduled night.”
The night featured a variety of activities including dancing, karaoke, shoe shining, hair and make up, photo booths, limo rides and a dinner. During the event, all guests with disabilities were crowned prom king and queen. The church, she said, hopes to continue holding the event each year, and is considering the idea of finding a larger location. If anyone is interested in volunteering, she said, they are welcome to contact a member of the church.
