On Dec. 17, the third annual Christmas Parade of Lights was held in downtown Hazard. This year, said event organizers, the parade was a little different than in previous years due to the pandemic, however, was still very successful.

Normally, the parade is held on Main Street in downtown Hazard as part of the annual “Christmas in a Small Town.” In an attempt to spread holiday cheer even further during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was expanded. This year, the parade lineup began at the old shopping center parking lot in Allais, went through Main Street and downtown, then ended at the old Magic Mart building in Lothair. During the parade, people could park beside the parade route and watch or they could decorate their vehicles and join in.

Wanda Brown, coordinator for Christmas in a Small Town, said the large crowd was a result of people wanting to be involved in

socially distanced activities.

“This was the most participation we’ve ever had, because of the situation,” said Brown. “I think the turn out was big because people needed things to do where they could socially distance.

“We were tickled to death,” said Brown. “Main Street was packed. They were packed at Combs Motel and down on East Main and North Main, everywhere. We were just tickled. That’s the kind of turnout you want to see.”

Brown said that, based on the turnout, the Christmas in a Small Town planning committee may consider keeping that parade route in the future, if people remain interested.