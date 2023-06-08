The Hazard Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Threads of Love, a new embroidery shop owned by Rachel Beverly.

Located at 224 Lovern Street in Hazard, the shop offers custom embroidery services and a wide selection of women's apparel, with plans to expand to men's apparel in the future.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony held on June 2, Beverly highlighted the services that Threads of Love will provide to the community.

"We specialize in custom embroidery and currently offer a diverse range of women's apparel. However, we will soon expand our offerings to include men's clothing," Beverly said.

Customers also have the option to bring in their own apparel for custom designs.

"We can personalize your items with your name, an original design, or any other desired embroidery," Beverly said.

Beverly expressed her gratitude for the support of her loyal customers who have been with her since the beginning.

"This business is something I am incredibly passionate about, and I have been fortunate to have the support of a dedicated customer base," Beverly said.

Threads of Love aims to provide quality embroidery services and a variety of clothing options for both for the area, something Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini.

“This is a service Hazard really needed and we’re so glad to see this open. We think it will do really well and are happy to add this new business to Downtown Hazard,” said Mobelini.