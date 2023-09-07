Three people have been arrested on murder charges in connection with the recent shooting death of a Hazard man.
Kentucky State Police said in a statement that at approximately 2 p.m. on Aug. 27, KSP Post 13 received a call from Perry County 911, requesting assistance in reference to a body being located on Turner Ridge Road in Hazard.
Troopers, along with detectives, responded to the scene and found Ryan Turner, 38, dead from a gunshot wound. Detectives, the statement said, immediately launched an investigation.
Three people have now been arrested in connection with the crime. Jordan T. Campbell, 29, of Left Fork of Maces Creek Road, Viper, Rebekah Campbell, 45, of Village Drive, Hazard, and Willie Lewis, 37, of Cockrell Trace, Hazard, have all been lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on a charge of murder. Jordan Campbell also faces charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) in connection with the incident.
According to court documents, the three went to Turner’s residence, stole items from him and, during the course of the incident, Tuner was shot and killed. According to court documents, after Turner was shot, Rebekah Campbell took video of Turner and failed to call any aid.
According to court documents, stolen items from Turner’s residence were recovered at another residence. When officers arrived at the residence at which the stolen items were located, court documents said, Jordan Campbell ran into a wooded area and disobeyed orders to stop.
At the time of the incident, court documents show, Jordan Campbell was on probation related to a first-degree wanton endangerment case from 2020. That probation period, documents show, was set to end in April 2024.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 12. All three remain lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.